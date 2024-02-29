The Rifle (Colorado) Police Department arrested Lauren Boebert's oldest son, Tyler Jay Boebert, after several reports were filed against him for vehicle trespass and property thefts. In total, he faces charges for five felonies and more than 15 misdemeanors.

"Felony arrest connected to recent string of vehicle trespasses and property thefts. Boebert is facing the following charges: four felony counts of criminal possession ID documents - multiple victims, one felony count of conspiracy to commit a felony, and over 15 additional misdemeanor and petty offenses. This is an ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time," the Rifle Police Department explained in a post on its Facebook page.

The Republican representative from Colorado was quick to react to the arrest of her eldest son. "I love my son Tyler, who has been through some very difficult, public challenges for a young man and the subject of attention that he didn't ask for. It breaks my heart to see my child struggling and, in this situation, especially when he has been provided multiple opportunities to get his life on track," she said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "I will never give up on him and I will continue to be there for him. As an adult and father, Tyler will take responsibility for his actions and should be held accountable for poor decisions just like any other citizen," said Lauren Boebert in statements reported by Fox News.

Tyler, 18, fathered a baby boy last year. This year, the Republican representative's son was arrested on January 9 for assault and criminal mischief. He was released after posting bail.