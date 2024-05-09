Kamala Harris fired at the Supreme Court: 'It is an activist court'

Less than six months before the presidential elections, the vice president expressed concern that the conservative majority could "undo recognized rights."

Kamala Harris attacked the Supreme Court of Justice (SCOTUS), thus stretching the history of grievances by the Biden administration to the highest court in the country. A little less than six months before the presidential elections, the vice president spoke with The New York Times and assured that the current conservative majority would have no problem "undoing recognized rights."

Harris was the visible face of the White House after the Court annulled Roe vs. Wade and Planned Parenthood vs. Casey in 2022, thus returning the possibility of legislating on abortion to the states.

"This is the first time in the history of our nation that a constitutional right has been taken from the people of America. And what is that right? — some might ask. It's the right to privacy", she said then from Illinois.

"It has proven to be an activist court"

On this occasion, Harris returned to the charge against the Court and assured that "it has proven to be an activist court," which leads her to be concerned about "fundamental freedoms across the board."

In turn, the vice president highlighted her statements by pointing out that the conservative majority on the Court, currently made up of Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, John Roberts, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, "has made it very clear that it is willing to undo recognized rights."

"You could even look at Clarence Thomas saying a lot of the quiet part out loud. Just look at what he said and then maybe that gives us some indication. Just look at one of the justices to see where they might go next," Harris said.

Joe Biden and his dart at the Supreme Court during the State of the Union

In early March, the president delivered the traditional State of the Union address to Congress, special guests, military leadership, and, of course, some members of the Supreme Court.

At one point, after addressing the situation in Ukraine, Biden stared at the Court's justices and challenged them live for having voted to overturn Roe vs. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, rulings that returned to the states the power to legislate on the legality of abortion within their borders.

"The majority of the Supreme Court wrote the following, and with all due respect, honorable judges. 'Women do not lack electoral or political power.' They are about to realize how right they are about this," he shot to unleash applause from the Democrats in the room and some gestures of disbelief.