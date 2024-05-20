Michael Cohen admits to stealing thousands of dollars from the Trump organization

Donald Trump's former lawyer is the star witness for New York prosecutors who are trying to convince jurors that the former president broke the law by concealing a $130,000 payment intended to silence porn star Stormy Daniels.

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former lawyer, admitted that he stole thousands of dollars from the Trump organization. He confessed to this while being cross-examined in the former president's trial in New York City.

"So you stole from the Trump Organization, right?" questioned Trump's current lawyer, Todd Blanche.

"Yes, sir," Cohen responded.

According to a Reuters report, Cohen explained that he paid approximately $20,000 of the $50,000 that Trump's company owed the technology company. "He said he kept the rest. He was reimbursed $100,000 total by the Trump Organization for that payment," Reuters explained.

Michael Cohen is the star witness for New York prosecutors who are trying to convince the jury that Trump broke the law by concealing a $130,000 payment intended to silence porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election.

Meanwhile, Reuters explained that "as a convicted felon and admitted liar, Cohen is a problematic witness. Prosecutors have buttressed his testimony with documentary evidence, while Trump's lawyers have sought to undermine Cohen's credibility through his cross-examination."