Baltimore: Dali cargo ship removed nearly two months after crashing into Key Bridge

The bridge's official website announced that the ship was relocated to a local marine terminal.

Authorities revealed that the Dali cargo ship, which collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in March, was refloated and removed from the accident site Monday morning. The official Unified Command page announced that it was relocated to a local marine terminal.

"The Unified Command’s operational priorities are ensuring the safety of the public and first responders, accountability of missing persons, safely restoring transportation infrastructure and commerce, protecting the environment, and supporting the investigation," the command said in the statement.

On Saturday, the command explained that the Dali would be escorted by tugboats at about 1 mph on its trip back to the marine terminal.

The Dali became trapped under the bridge after losing power and veering off course, destroying the structure. In the tragic collapse on March 26, eight construction workers, all migrants from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, fell into the Patapsco River. Six of them were killed in the accident.

Several federal and state agencies have been involved in the ongoing investigations into the incident. The hope is that these investigations will not only clarify what happened to the Dali but also shed light on the safety measures necessary to protect bridges in the future.

AFP reported, "The National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the case, said that the crew had been subjected to multiple tests, before and after the disaster, for drugs and alcohol, and that there were none that had tested positive."