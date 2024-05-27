The Team Penske driver becomes the first in 22 years to retain the title, the sixth in the history of the Indianapolis 500.

Josef Newgarden achieved his second consecutive victory in the Indianapolis 500 after a spectacular pass on the last lap. With this victory, the pilot becomes the first to retain the title in 22 years and one of the six who have achieved it throughout the history of the competition.

A heart-stopping last lap in the Indianapolis 500

Weather conditions delayed the test, but fans enjoyed a heart-stopping finish when Pato O'Ward , one of the two Arrow McLarens, managed to take first position from the Team Penske driver at the start of the last lap.

WHAT A FINAL LAP! Josef Newgarden and Pato O’Ward battled to the end in the 108th running of the #Indy500. pic.twitter.com/0QqbcbnfYl — INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 26, 2024

Spectacular overtaking on the last lap

Far from lowering his arms, Newgarden remained close to his rival waiting for his moment, which arose in a curve in the last meters, at which time the Team Penske driver went off to the right, through the wide part of the curve, to regain the lead .

Once on the straight, Newgarden opened a gap with his pursuers and before heading to the finish line he waved his hand in the air celebrating the victory.