JK Rowling says that being a woman is based on biology: "Surgeries and cross-sex hormones do not turn a person into the opposite sex"

The renowned author of the Harry Potter saga stressed that gender dysphoria is a "real and very painful" condition and insisted that subjecting people to these treatments can cause significant damage.

JK Rowling, the renowned author of the Harry Potter saga, once again shared her opinion on trans people and gender dysphoria through a post on social networks.

The renowned author, who has already made clear her opinion on the trans collective and the dangers that this movement represents, decided to address the issue once again after a social media user accused her of avoiding answering what makes a woman a woman.

In her publication, Rowling highlighted that being a woman is based on biology. “I believe a woman is a human being who belongs to the sex class that produces large gametes. It’s irrelevant whether or not her gametes have ever been fertilised, whether or not she’s carried a baby to term, irrelevant if she was born with a rare difference of sexual development that makes neither of the above possible, or if she’s aged beyond being able to produce viable eggs. She is a woman and just as much a woman as the others,” she said.

Likewise, the writer emphasized that femininity is not linked to external traits such as physical appearance, sexual orientation, behavior or professional occupations. “What makes her a woman is the fact of being born in a body that, assuming nothing has gone wrong in her physical development (which, as stated above, still doesn’t stop her being a woman), is geared towards producing eggs as opposed to sperm, towards bearing as opposed to begetting children,” she asserted.

You’ve asked me several questions on this thread and accused me of avoiding answering, so here goes. I believe a woman is a human being who belongs to the sex class that produces large gametes. It’s irrelevant whether or not her gametes have ever been fertilised, whether or not… pic.twitter.com/X6mbdJ0YVm — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 6, 2024

Rowling also took the opportunity to address the issue of gender dysphoria, highlighting that this is a “real and very painful” condition and that no matter how many surgeries and hormones a person undergoes, they will not stop being the sex in which they were born.

“Some people feel strongly that they should have been, or wish to be seen as, the sex class into which they weren’t born (…) I do not, however, believe that surgeries and cross-sex hormones literally turn a person into the opposite sex, nor do I believe in the idea that each of us has a nebulous’ gender identity’ that may or might not match our sexed bodies. I believe the ideology that preaches those tenets has caused and continues to cause very real harm to vulnerable people,” she wrote.

Finally, the author of the Harry Potter saga lamented that the rights of women and girls are currently being dismantled “to accommodate trans-identified men,” stressing that regardless of how they identify, “men retain their advantages of speed and strength.”