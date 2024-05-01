Iran offers scholarship to pro-Hamas students expelled for vandalizing universities

Shiraz University said it will also offer employment to professors who have been fired for participating in the violent protests.

An internationally renowned Iranian university announced that it is willing to provide scholarships and jobs to students and professors at American universities who have been expelled for participating in violent anti-Israel protests.

As U.S. authorities struggle to contain the growing clashes that have erupted on university campuses across the country, Shiraz University is taking the opportunity to say it will stand in "solidarity" with those reprimanded for participating in vandalism at universities.

"Students and even professors who have been expelled or threatened with expulsion can continue their studies at Shiraz University, and I think that other universities in Shiraz as well as Fars Province are also prepared [to provide the conditions]," the institution's president, Mohammad Moazzeni, assured during a meeting with students and professors from several universities in Shiraz.

Moazzeni reportedly criticized what he described as the Western police's "autocratic methods" to quell the pro-Palestinian movement, denouncing the alleged violence used against students.

"They exert a lot of violence in order to contain this raging movement and have even threatened to expel the students from universities and hinder their employment in the future," he said.

From the beginning, Tehran has shown strong support for Hamas and other terrorist groups, so it is not surprising that they are now also speaking out in favor of antisemitic protests.

Recently, the supreme leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ali Khamenei, expressed his support for anti-Israel vandals and criticized the alleged "oppression" that the authorities are exercising against them.

"Western governments say the Resistance Front is terrorism. This comes at a time when people flew Hezbollah's flag in a street in the U.S. The people of the world are supporting the Resistance Front because they are resisting and because they are against oppression," he said.

However, more and more violent acts are perpetrated by these anti-Israel groups. One of the most notable was the recent takeover of Columbia University's Hamilton Hall academic building in New York, where three janitors reported being held hostage while windows were broken and entrances and exits were blocked.

"While every American has the right to peaceful protest, calls for violence and physical intimidation targeting Jewish students and the Jewish community are blatantly Antisemitic, unconscionable, and dangerous – they have absolutely no place on any college campus, or anywhere in the United States of America," explained the White House, highlighting that the violent protests that have increased in institutions across the country are a way of "echoing the rhetoric of terrorist organizations."