Infestations in the New Orleans Police Department: "Rats are eating our marijuana"

"They're all high," claimed Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick, who also revealed that the building is infested with cockroaches, mold, a lack of air conditioning and non-functioning bathrooms and elevators.

The New Orleans Police Department is riddled with rats "high" on marijuana. According to the department's Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick, the rodents infiltrated the office's evidence room and ingested the drug:

The rats are eating our marijuana. They're all high.

Before council members at a meeting of the Criminal Justice Committee, Kirkpatrick said that rats are not the only problem. The department's facilities "are home to cockroach infestations, mold, lack of air conditioning, and non-functioning bathrooms and elevators," according to WWL Louisiana.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

A job "in conditions that are not acceptable"

Kirkpatrick said that staff often come to work and find rat droppings. She stated that these poor working conditions can lower morale. The department is dealing with this as well as record staffing issues since its funding took a huge cut in 2020:

When we say that we value our employees, you can't say that and at the same time allow people to work in conditions that are not acceptable (...) Where you work, where you live, if it is not appropriate, it's going to always impact morale, so that has been a big factor. It's not just at police headquarters. It is in all districts. The dirt is off the charts (...) The cleaning (team) deserves an award for trying to clean what can't be cleaned.