Society

Iconic American designer Iris Apfel dies at 102

The self-described "geriatric starlet" reached the peak of her fame between the 80s and 90s.

Imagen de archivo de la diseñadora Iris Apfel.
(Cordon Press)
AFP
March 2, 2024
1 minute read

Iris Apfel, a fashion icon from Queens, New York City, famous for her enormous owl glasses, died at the age of 102, according to a post on her Instagram account.

"Iris Barrel Apfel, August 29, 1921 - March 1, 2024," the post says, accompanied by a photo of the designer in a long gold-print dress. The day before she passed she was active on that social media.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida de Iris Apfel (@iris.apfel)

The self-proclaimed "geriatric starlet" reached the peak of her fame in the 80s and 90s.

Born in 1921 to a Jewish family in Queens, Apfel studied art history. Additionally, as a flamboyant interior decorator, she helped renovate the White House for nine presidents, from Harry Truman to Bill Clinton.

She recently worked on a collection for H&M, after a series of collaborations with brands such as Citroën, Magnum, Happy Socks and MAC.

She was an Instagram superstar with 2.9 million followers and a fixture in the front rows of Paris fashion shows for more than half a century.

Her short white hair, huge glasses, bright lipstick and large beaded necklaces earned her a quirky distinction among New York high society.

Apfel filled two floors of her Park Avenue apartment with art from the great designers of the 20th century, amassed over her many decades of life.

The Metropolitan Museum in New York organized the first major exhibition of her wardrobe in 2005 when Apfel admitted that she was prone to buying interesting jewelry at Harlem trinket shops like Tiffany's.

In 2014, the "fashionista" starred in the documentary, Iris, directed by Albert Maysles. In 2015, after 67 years together, she lost her husband Carl, who died at the age of 100.

Apfel, who never shied away from color or unconventional silhouettes, urged young women to abandon the modern "uniform of black tights or jeans with a sweater, boots and a leather bomber jacket."

Instead, she told them: "Dare to be different!"

Topics:

Recommendation

Se decide el futuro de Fani Willis en el caso de extorsión de Trump: el juez McAfee anuncia que se pronunciará en las próximas dos semanas

Fani Willis' future decided in Trump extortion case: Judge McAfee announces he will rule in the next two weeks

Hallazgos de la CBP- Patrulla fronteriza

Millions of dollars in fentanyl and 3D printed gun parts: Border Patrol's serious findings during routine operations

National Archives Rotunda evacuated after climate activists dump pink powder on case holding US Constitution

DOJ charges two climate activists who threw red powder on Constitution display case with felony

Fotografía aérea de migrantes caminando en caravana hoy, para intentar llegar a EEUU desde la ciudad de Tapachula, estado de Chiapas (México). EFE/Juan Manuel Blanco

'Mexican dream': Illegal immigrants stay in Mexico instead of trying to go to the United States

Inmigrantes ilegales reciben comida en Nueva York.

NYC to install metal detectors at migrant shelters

La periodista Catherine Herridge, entrevistando al

Journalist Catherine Herridge sentenced for refusing to reveal her sources

Oswaldo Payá

Oswaldo Payá's widow sues former diplomat Manuel Rocha

Independence Police Department Chief Adam Dustman provides updates to a fatal shooting of an officer and civil process server on Feb. 29, 2024.

Police officer and court employee killed in Missouri shooting

Manuel Rocha, exembajador de Estados Unidos acusado de ser espía cubano

American diplomat Manuel Rocha admits having been a spy for the Cuban communist regime for decades