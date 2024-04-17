Politics

House passes resolution condemning antisemitic chant "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!"

43 representatives of the radical left and one Republican voted against the measure.

SABRINA MARTIN
April 17, 2024
The House of Representatives passed a resolution Tuesday condemning a phrase advocating for the eradication of Israel, despite 43 Democrats and one Republican voting against it.

The GOP-led resolution, introduced by Rep. Anthony D'Esposito of New York, formally criticized the use of the phrase "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" after a vote that drew 377 yes votes, 44 no votes and one "present" vote.

As expected, members of the radical left-wing group known as 'The Squad,' Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Jamaal Bowman of New York and Cori Bush of Missouri, as well as House Progressive Caucus Chairwoman Pramila Jayapal of Washington, voted against the measure.

Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie joined the group of lawmakers who rejected the measure, and Pennsylvania Democratic Rep. Madeleine Dean voted "present."

The phrase "From the river to the sea" is known to be used by Hamas and other anti-Israel groups as a call for violence against Israel.

Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian-American in Congress, has already been the subject of controversy in the past for using this phrase. Although Tlaib defended its use, arguing that it represents a call for freedom and peaceful coexistence rather than hatred or destruction, New York Democratic Representative Gregory Meeks explained the "danger" inherent in this expression.

"If you consider the geographic area of the Jordan River and Mediterranean Sea to be exclusively Palestine, you are taking the Jewish state of Israel off the map," he explained.

It should be noted that the passage of this resolution is part of a series of measures that House Republican leaders are putting to a vote this week, aimed at expressing support for Israel and condemning the recent airstrikes launched by Iran over the weekend.

