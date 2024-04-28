Trump endorses Trent Staggs to replace Mitt Romney in the Senate: 'He will be a great senator'

The former president praised the Riverton mayor's performance over the past six years, saying he knows "how to create jobs, stop inflation, grow the economy, and secure the border."

This Saturday, Donald Trump announced his endorsement of Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs as a candidate for the Republican Party nomination for the United States Senate. Staggs would replace the current senator, Mitt Romney.

The former president explained in a post on his Truth Social platform that he considers Staggs, a successful businessman who has served "brilliantly" as mayor of Riverton for the past six years.

"Trent knows how to create jobs, stop inflation, grow the economy, and secure the border,” he said, highlighting that, if he wins, he will also help “unleash American energy, support our military/vets, and protect our always under siege Second Amendment."

"Trent Staggs has my complete and total endorsement – He will be a great senator, and never let you down!" he added.

Riverton's mayor would take over for Romney, who announced his decision not to seek re-election in 2024 after a roughly five-year term. In a video posted in September last year, Romney said: "At the end of another term, I'd be in my mid-80s. Frankly, it's time for a new generation of leaders. They're the ones that need to make the decisions to shape the world they will be living in.”

Trent Staggs vs John Curtis

Staggs will face Utah Republican Rep. John Curtis, who is currently leading in the polls. However, the political situation could change drastically after Trump's endorsement.

In addition to the former president's endorsement, Mayor Staggs has the support of prominent Republican Party figures, including former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville, and Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, among others.

Staggs' stance reflects an approach similar to Trump's, focused on prioritizing U.S. national interests before addressing international issues, such as funding Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

"I think it’s time we prioritize (...) we cannot continue being the world’s piggy bank," Staggs said earlier, reflecting a concern shared by many conservatives about excessive federal spending on foreign commitments.