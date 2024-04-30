World

Ariel Goldgewicht to Voz Media: 'Israel has lost the war of public opinion, young people are bombarded with false information'

The director of the World Zionist Organization's Youth Leadership Department stated that the misinformation present in social networks affects an important generational group: the youngest.

Verónica Silveri entrevista a Ariel Goldgewicht en Voz Media
Voz Media.
VERóNICA SILVERI PAZOS
April 30, 2024
Anti-Israeli protests have taken hold of various universities in the country. The campuses of Harvard, Yale and Columbia continue to be in the news due to the constant pro-Hamas demonstrations.

In recent days, anti-Israeli protesters waved a Palestinian flag at Harvard in a spot reserved for the American flag. Meanwhile, radical students continued to occupy the campus while shouting: "Free Palestine" and "We fight for Palestine."

Ariel Goldgewicht, director of the Youth Leadership Department of the World Zionist Organization and former officer in the elite Special Forces Unit “Duvdeban” of the Israeli military, told Voz Media that events like this are a clear example of the level of misinformation to which young people in the nation are subjected.

Young people most affected

Goldgewicht expressed concern due to the general population's little knowledge about the conflict that has engulfed the Middle East for years. He assured that Israel has lost the war of public opinion due, in part, to the misinformation present on social media and how the same mass dissemination of erroneous or false information on these platforms affects an important generational group, young people and college students, whom he referred to as "the future of the nation."

The former Israeli military officer also pointed out that Israel views many of the actions carried out by the Biden administration with concern, especially by the members of "The Squad," the most radical left wing of the Democratic Party, who have criticized Israel for its self-defense response against terrorists. In his words, the division within the party is evident, and this has repercussions for the image of the United States worldwide.

Watch the full interview here:

