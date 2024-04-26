Politics

Tennessee approves a bill that would penalize anyone who helps minors initiate a gender transition without parental authorization

"Parents should have final say what medical procedures their children are receiving, and nobody else," said Republican Rep. Bryan Richey.

Capitolio de Tennessee. Imagen de archivo.
(Antony-22 / Wikimedia Commons)
SABRINA MARTIN
April 26, 2024
1 minute read

This Thursday, the Tennessee House of Representatives approved a law that penalizes adults who assist minors in seeking medical attention to change their gender without parental consent.

The legislation addresses a variety of violations, ranging from helping minors direct themselves to websites about where to find medical care to assisting them to travel to states with fewer restrictions on gender reassignment health care.

The bill, sponsored by Republican Representative Bryan Richey, is based on protecting parental rights. It argues that parents should decide about their children’s medical procedures.

This is a parent’s rights bill, nothing more, nothing less. At the end of the day, parents should have final say what medical procedures their children are receiving, and nobody else,” Richey said during the debate on the legislative proposal.

The legislation will now move to Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s desk for his signature. Although the governor has not yet made public comments on the bill, members of his party are confident it will become law.

Tennessee is among the most active states in the promulgation of anti-woke legislation, including measures that prohibit the spending of state money on hormone therapy or sex-change procedures for prisoners, as well as legislation that requires public school employees to inform parents if their children are transgender students.

This move from Tennessee comes amid a divided political landscape in the United States on the issue of gender-affirming health care for minors. While some Democratic-led states are taking steps to protect healthcare providers, Republican-led states are pushing for restrictions in this area.

Topics:

Recommendation

Trump waves upon his arrival at the Tower that bears his name in New York.

Trump, between total immunity and absolute defenselessness

Donald Payne Jr., representante demócrata por Nueva Jersey.

Democratic Rep. Donald Payne Jr. dies at 65

Una pareja observa una ecografía de su hijo.

Arizona House of Representatives votes to repeal the Abortion Act of 1864

La Cámara de Representantes evita el cierre del Gobierno en medio de críticas republicanas contra el speaker Johnson

Mike Johnson stopped by Columbia and spoke to students about antisemitism while claiming that "this is not free expression"

Un gran jurado de Arizona acusa formalmente a Giuliani y otros 17 aliados de Trump en un caso de interferencia electoral

Arizona grand jury indicts Giuliani and 17 other Trump allies in election interference case

Los funcionarios públicos que bloquean usuarios críticos en redes corren el riesgo de ser demandados por violar la Primera Enmienda, dice la Corte Suprema

The Supreme Court orders the Department of Justice to review a January 6 case for an allegedly exaggerated sentence

The University of Texas at Austin

Anti-Israel protesters arrested at a new campus protest in Austin: 'Antisemitism will not be tolerated in Texas'

The State Department warns of escalating persecution of opponents in Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela

Joe Biden, presidente de los Estados Unidos.

Biden signs law granting military aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan