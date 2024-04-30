Anti-Israel protesters at Columbia University defy authorities' ultimatum and refuse to leave camp

The institution warned that those who failed to evacuate by the deadline would face suspension.

Columbia University has begun suspending anti-Israel protesters after they ignored orders to leave the camp or face suspension. The institution had set this Monday at 2 pm as the evacuation deadline following negotiations' failure to remove the encampments voluntarily.

The university's president, Minouche Shafik, announced the breakdown of talks with a group of academic leaders, reiterating the institutional stance of not giving in to demands to disinvest from Israel.

In the letter entitled 'Notice to Encampment,' the university warned the protesters that they would face suspension pending investigation if they did not vacate the site by the deadline.

"It is important for you to know that the university has already identified many students in the encampment," the institution said, offering the opportunity for those who voluntarily left to identify themselves to university officials and sign a document to be eligible to complete the semester.

The university explained that in the document, students agree to abide by university rules and agree to submit to a disciplinary process that may result in more severe sanctions if they are found responsible for additional misconduct. The institution also stated that those who leave the camp but do not sign the document will still face retaliation.

ACTION ALERT:

- Columbia University admin threatens MASS SUSPENSIONS and DISCIPLINARY PROBATION (until June 2025) to Gaza Solidarity Encampment participants who don’t leave by 2 PM.

- Do not sign anything with administration.

- Show up at NOON to protect the encampment! ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/v1Qw5gXu0q — Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine (@ColumbiaSJP) April 29, 2024

Protesters refuse to leave the encampment

Despite the university's warnings, many protesters chose to ignore them and took defiant action. They scrawled messages of resistance and posted them on the fence surrounding the camp.

"We will not be moved unless by force," said Sueda Polat, one of the protest organizers, at a defiant press conference held at the camp after the deadline expired.

DISCLOSE! DIVEST! WE WILL NOT STOP, WE WILL NOT REST!! ❤️‍🔥

Hundreds of Columbia University students are gathered for an emergency rally to protect the Gaza Solidarity Encampment.

We will continue until our demands are met. We will not be intimidated. #cu4Palestine pic.twitter.com/QNPeDhuVcq — Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine (@ColumbiaSJP) April 29, 2024

Notably, Columbia University in New York has become the epicenter of a series of campus protests escalating nationwide. These protests have generated accusations of antisemitism and reports of threats and insults towards Jewish students, which has intensified the conflict.

There have been scenes of mass arrests from Indiana University to Boston's Northeastern University. Harvard recently made headlines after anti-Israel protesters waved a Palestinian flag at the Ivy League school, specifically in a place reserved for the American flag.

The situation at Yale University also worsened after more than 200 protesters erected some 45 tents on the campus lawn.