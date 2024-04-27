Politics

Congressman Bill Posey joins the wave of retirements in Congress and announces that he will not seek re-election

The Florida Republican revealed his intentions through a statement, in which he officially endorsed Mike Haridopolos to succeed him in his seat.

Bill Posey
Cordon Press
JOAQUíN NúñEZ
April 27, 2024
2 minutes read

Congressman Bill Posey (R-FL) announced that he will not seek re-election in November, thus joining the wave of retirements in Congress. The 76-year-old Republican, who has resided on Capitol Hill since 2009, communicated his intentions through a statement in which he already designated his successor: the former president of the Florida Senate, Mike Haridopolos.

Posey thus joined the list of 43 congressmen who will not seek another term in November, of which 23 are Democrats and 21 are Republicans. In turn, 27 will permanently retire from politics, while the remaining 17 will seek other positions.

If he returns to the White House, Donald Trump will suffer from Posey's retirement. Posey was among the most loyal congressmen during his four years in office.

"It has been the greatest honor of Katie's and my life to represent you in Congress. And, polls suggest that because of YOUR support, I could remain in the job forever, and we were looking forward to another spirited campaign for a final term in office. However, earlier this week circumstances beyond my control now require me to suspend my re-election campaign," Posey said in a statement.

"I will continue to devote all possible resources to continue representing you through the end of my current term, helping President Donald Trump return to the oval office, and supporting former Florida Senate President Mike Haridopolos, in whom I have the greatest trust and confidence, to take up my battles against the swamp and replace me as your Congressman. There are many people qualified to replace me. Unfortunately, until Mike Haridopolos committed to run, the other declared candidates were not among them," he added.

During his extensive political career, Posey was a Florida state congressman and state senator before arriving in the House of Representatives in 2009, where he represented first the 15th district and then the 8th district.

Who is Mike Haridopolos?

The 54-year-old Republican announced his candidacy just hours after Posey's announcement. He was president of the Florida Senate between 2010 and 2012 when he dealt with the largest Republican majority in the state Senate since Reconstruction.

Since leaving politics in 2012, he has written a book on the history of the Florida GOP, works at MJH Consulting (the consulting firm he owns), and actively works for the Republican Governors Association and the Republican Senatorial Committee National (NRSC).

"I wish to thank our incredible Congressman Bill Posey for his faithful service to our community, state and nation. I will work every day to live up to his legacy of service and serve the people of District 8 with integrity and honor," the candidate said.

After criticizing Joe Biden, he highlighted his experience in the Florida Legislature and his enthusiasm for working with Donald Trump in the White House.

"I am no stranger to navigating legislative discord to get results for the people, and I pledge to bring my private sector and leadership experience to Washington, D.C. to get the job done. As your Congressman, I will stand with President Trump and his America First Agenda," he added.

Topics:

Recommendation

Joe Biden en una foto de archivo

Biden has the worst approval rating in history for a first term president

"Si vas a decir su nombre, hazlo bien": la madre de Laken Riley llama "patético" a Biden por confundir el nombre de su hija

Biden finally agrees to debate Donald Trump

Capitolio de Tennessee. Imagen de archivo.

Tennessee approves a bill that would penalize anyone who helps minors initiate a gender transition without parental authorization

Trump celebró los alegatos presentados en la Corte Suprema afirmando que “quedó claro” que debe existir “inmunidad presidencial”

Trump celebrated the arguments presented in the Supreme Court stating that “it was clear” that there must be “presidential immunity”

Estos son los datos clave de los doce jurados que decidirán el destino de Trump en su juicio en Nueva York

David Pecker, the prosecution's first witness, exchanged praise with Trump after providing testimony that could harm the former president in New York

La Corte Suprema se muestra dividida sobre la inmunidad presidencial, pero Trump podría salir beneficiado aun sin ser absuelto

The Supreme Court is divided on presidential immunity but Trump could benefit without getting it

En un giro de 180 grados, la Corte Suprema da luz verde a ley de Texas que permite a la Policía estatal arrestar a inmigrantes ilegales

Discontent over illegal immigration grows and Americans see Biden as “most responsible” for the crisis

Trump waves upon his arrival at the Tower that bears his name in New York.

Trump, between total immunity and absolute defenselessness

Donald Payne Jr., representante demócrata por Nueva Jersey.

Democratic Rep. Donald Payne Jr. dies at 65