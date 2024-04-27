Congressman Bill Posey joins the wave of retirements in Congress and announces that he will not seek re-election

The Florida Republican revealed his intentions through a statement, in which he officially endorsed Mike Haridopolos to succeed him in his seat.

Congressman Bill Posey (R-FL) announced that he will not seek re-election in November, thus joining the wave of retirements in Congress. The 76-year-old Republican, who has resided on Capitol Hill since 2009, communicated his intentions through a statement in which he already designated his successor: the former president of the Florida Senate, Mike Haridopolos.

Posey thus joined the list of 43 congressmen who will not seek another term in November, of which 23 are Democrats and 21 are Republicans. In turn, 27 will permanently retire from politics, while the remaining 17 will seek other positions.

If he returns to the White House, Donald Trump will suffer from Posey's retirement. Posey was among the most loyal congressmen during his four years in office.

"It has been the greatest honor of Katie's and my life to represent you in Congress. And, polls suggest that because of YOUR support, I could remain in the job forever, and we were looking forward to another spirited campaign for a final term in office. However, earlier this week circumstances beyond my control now require me to suspend my re-election campaign," Posey said in a statement.

"I will continue to devote all possible resources to continue representing you through the end of my current term, helping President Donald Trump return to the oval office, and supporting former Florida Senate President Mike Haridopolos, in whom I have the greatest trust and confidence, to take up my battles against the swamp and replace me as your Congressman. There are many people qualified to replace me. Unfortunately, until Mike Haridopolos committed to run, the other declared candidates were not among them," he added.

During his extensive political career, Posey was a Florida state congressman and state senator before arriving in the House of Representatives in 2009, where he represented first the 15th district and then the 8th district.

Who is Mike Haridopolos?

The 54-year-old Republican announced his candidacy just hours after Posey's announcement. He was president of the Florida Senate between 2010 and 2012 when he dealt with the largest Republican majority in the state Senate since Reconstruction.

Since leaving politics in 2012, he has written a book on the history of the Florida GOP, works at MJH Consulting (the consulting firm he owns), and actively works for the Republican Governors Association and the Republican Senatorial Committee National (NRSC).

"I wish to thank our incredible Congressman Bill Posey for his faithful service to our community, state and nation. I will work every day to live up to his legacy of service and serve the people of District 8 with integrity and honor," the candidate said.

After criticizing Joe Biden, he highlighted his experience in the Florida Legislature and his enthusiasm for working with Donald Trump in the White House.

"I am no stranger to navigating legislative discord to get results for the people, and I pledge to bring my private sector and leadership experience to Washington, D.C. to get the job done. As your Congressman, I will stand with President Trump and his America First Agenda," he added.