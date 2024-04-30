Politics

DeSantis boosts record investment for Florida's Agency for Persons with Disabilities

The Republican governor announced $2.2 billion for social, medical, behavioral and therapeutic services.

Ron DeSantis
JOAQUíN NúñEZ
April 30, 2024
Ron DeSantis announced a record investment for the Florida Agency for Persons with Disabilities (APD). As part of a $2.2 billion budget extension, the Florida governor seeks to "provide social, medical, behavioral and therapeutic services to people with autism and other developmental disabilities."

The former presidential candidate, who met alone with Donald Trump to bridge the gap, celebrated having pushed for "the largest funding for services for people with disabilities in Florida's history" and an extra $1 million for the Els Center of Excellence.

"As Governor, I will continue to ensure every Floridian has access to high-quality services to create a pathway to live up to their God-given potential and realize the American Dream. To that end, Florida is proud to support and have the partnership of the Els Center Of Excellence," DeSantis said from the town of Jupiter.

"There is no better way to celebrate Autism Awareness Month"

As for the extra million for Els Center of Excellence, it will be earmarked for a new facility that is "sensory friendly and suitable for children with autism."

"This new facility will provide a specialized swimming and water safety program, aquatherapy sessions, indoor sports, physical activities and a specialized hurricane shelter for people with autism. It will also provide a specialized sports curriculum that gives parents, teachers and coaches the best tools to help children and students with unique abilities. We want them to be active and want to live a healthier life and that is exactly what we are doing here," added the governor.

Taylor Hatch, director of the Agency for Persons with Disabilities, publicly celebrated the investment announced from Tallahassee.

"Governor DeSantis delivers results, there is no better way to celebrate Autism Awareness Month than to highlight today's announcement of record investments on behalf of the disability community. (...) This historic funding will provide services that empower a greater number of individuals and their families to thrive through the power of partnership, highlighting the importance of a strong provider workforce through first-ever across-the-board pay increases as well as focusing on the importance of community partners," he said.

Budget details

According to a statement released by the governor's office, these are some of the budget items announced for APD:

  • Nearly $200 million to support an across-the-board increase for iBudget waiver providers.
  • $64.8 million to enroll additional individuals in crisis onto the iBudget waiver.
  • An additional $55.7 million to enroll individuals currently in pre-enrollment categories.
  • Over $40 million in support of community projects for those with autism and other developmental disabilities.
  • This includes $1 million for the Els Center of Excellence recreational complex, which provides a sensory-friendly environment that meets the needs of children with autism.

