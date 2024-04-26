Politics

Biden has the worst approval rating in history for a first term president

A Gallup poll revealed that 38% of voters approved of Biden’s work.

WILLIAMS PERDOMO
April 26, 2024
A Gallup poll found that Joe Biden had a 38.7% approval rating during his recently completed 13th quarter in office. This is the lowest rating of any president at this point in his term. 

"George H.W. Bush had the previous low 13th-quarter average approval rating, at 41.8% in 1992. Donald Trump and Barack Obama, Biden’s immediate predecessors in office, averaged 46.8% and 45.9% job approval, respectively, at the same point in their presidencies," Gallup reported.

From a broader historical perspective, Biden’s most recent quarterly average ranks 277th out of 314 presidential quarters in Gallup records dating to 1945. That puts it in the bottom 12% of all presidential quarters.

Likewise, the report explained that the survey was carried out from April 1 to 22. It found that 38% of those surveyed approved the work that Biden is doing. The data has not changed compared to the last two months, March (40%) and February (38%).

According to Gallup, "In this election year, when Biden is hoping U.S. voters reward him with a second term, he is needing some positive momentum to put him in a stronger position to be reelected. However, that didn’t occur during the past three months.” 

Meanwhile, Gallup indicated that this data presents a challenge for Biden with the upcoming presidential elections. It explained that with only months left until the election, Biden is in a weaker position than any previous president.

