Politics

Biden finally agrees to debate Donald Trump

The president and his team avoided the issue until this Friday when Biden said in an interview that he is "happy" to debate Trump.

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on March 06, 2024 shows US President Joe Biden in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on August 9, 2023 and former US President and 2024 Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump in Des Moines, Iowa, on January 10, 2024. - Donald Trump marched March 6, 2024 towards a bitter rematch against President Joe Biden in November as his final Republican rival Nikki Haley thew in the towel after a thumping defeat in the "Super Tuesday" primaries. (Photo by Jim WATSON and KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP)
JUAN PEñA
April 26, 2024
1 minute read

President Joe Biden is open to debating Donald Trump. This was stated this Friday during an interview. Biden's statements come after months of dodging the issue.

"I am, somewhere, I don’t know when, but I am happy to debate him," Biden said in statements to Howard Stern on Sirius XM. Several months ago, Donald Trump challenged him to a televised debate but both the president and his team avoided addressing the issue, leaving uncertainty about the possibility of the debate.

As for Donald Trump, it would be his first debate of the campaign, since throughout the primaries he decided to avoid and sabotage the debates organized with the other Republicans, whom he defeated with a comfortable lead. It seems that Donald Trump's team was eagerly awaiting Biden's response. One of his campaign managers, Chris LaCivita said, "Ok, let's set it up!"

Donald Trump also posted a message on Truth Social in response to Biden's statements. "Everyone knows he doesn't really mean it, but in case he does, I say: ANYWHERE, ANYTIME, ANYPLACE." Donald Trump even challenged him this Friday, since both will be in New York. One on the radio and another in court.

If Joe Biden's campaign team delays this announcement, it may be due to the hypothetical difficulties that Joe Biden could have debating the former president. Biden has had many memory lapses in television appearances and speeches. A debate is a considerable effort, especially when the polls are as close to Biden as they are right now.

Crucial debate in the election

In many areas, Biden's rating plummets. The economy and border security are two weak points that Donald Trump could bombard him with. In turn, Biden has an advantage since Trump is currently tied up with several open court cases in different states. If this debate actually happens, it could take place between September 16 and October 9, in the case of those organized by the Commission for Presidential Debates.

During the 2020 presidential elections, three debates were organized, of which only two were held. The vice presidents of each candidate also held their respective debates. Ever since 1960, when Nixon and Kennedy were running for president, there have been a minimum of two televised debates for each presidential election. These have traditionally been considered a crucial stage of the elections.

Topics:

Recommendation

Estos son los datos clave de los doce jurados que decidirán el destino de Trump en su juicio en Nueva York

David Pecker, the prosecution's first witness, exchanged praise with Trump after providing testimony that could harm the former president in New York

La Corte Suprema se muestra dividida sobre la inmunidad presidencial, pero Trump podría salir beneficiado aun sin ser absuelto

The Supreme Court is divided on presidential immunity but Trump could benefit even without being acquitted

En un giro de 180 grados, la Corte Suprema da luz verde a ley de Texas que permite a la Policía estatal arrestar a inmigrantes ilegales

Discontent over illegal immigration grows and Americans see Biden as “most responsible” for the crisis

Trump waves upon his arrival at the Tower that bears his name in New York.

Trump, between total immunity and absolute defenselessness

Donald Payne Jr., representante demócrata por Nueva Jersey.

Democratic Rep. Donald Payne Jr. dies at 65

Una pareja observa una ecografía de su hijo.

Arizona House of Representatives votes to repeal the Abortion Act of 1864

La Cámara de Representantes evita el cierre del Gobierno en medio de críticas republicanas contra el speaker Johnson

Mike Johnson stopped by Columbia and spoke to students about antisemitism while claiming that "this is not free expression"

Un gran jurado de Arizona acusa formalmente a Giuliani y otros 17 aliados de Trump en un caso de interferencia electoral

Arizona grand jury indicts Giuliani and 17 other Trump allies in election interference case

Los funcionarios públicos que bloquean usuarios críticos en redes corren el riesgo de ser demandados por violar la Primera Enmienda, dice la Corte Suprema

The Supreme Court orders the Department of Justice to review a January 6 case for an allegedly exaggerated sentence