Biden finally agrees to debate Donald Trump

The president and his team avoided the issue until this Friday when Biden said in an interview that he is "happy" to debate Trump.

President Joe Biden is open to debating Donald Trump. This was stated this Friday during an interview. Biden's statements come after months of dodging the issue.

"I am, somewhere, I don’t know when, but I am happy to debate him," Biden said in statements to Howard Stern on Sirius XM. Several months ago, Donald Trump challenged him to a televised debate but both the president and his team avoided addressing the issue, leaving uncertainty about the possibility of the debate.

As for Donald Trump, it would be his first debate of the campaign, since throughout the primaries he decided to avoid and sabotage the debates organized with the other Republicans, whom he defeated with a comfortable lead. It seems that Donald Trump's team was eagerly awaiting Biden's response. One of his campaign managers, Chris LaCivita said, "Ok, let's set it up!"

Ok let’s set it up ! https://t.co/wPMBiGi0IU — Chris LaCivita (@LaCivitaC) April 26, 2024

Donald Trump also posted a message on Truth Social in response to Biden's statements. "Everyone knows he doesn't really mean it, but in case he does, I say: ANYWHERE, ANYTIME, ANYPLACE." Donald Trump even challenged him this Friday, since both will be in New York. One on the radio and another in court.

If Joe Biden's campaign team delays this announcement, it may be due to the hypothetical difficulties that Joe Biden could have debating the former president. Biden has had many memory lapses in television appearances and speeches. A debate is a considerable effort, especially when the polls are as close to Biden as they are right now.

Crucial debate in the election

In many areas, Biden's rating plummets. The economy and border security are two weak points that Donald Trump could bombard him with. In turn, Biden has an advantage since Trump is currently tied up with several open court cases in different states. If this debate actually happens, it could take place between September 16 and October 9, in the case of those organized by the Commission for Presidential Debates.

During the 2020 presidential elections, three debates were organized, of which only two were held. The vice presidents of each candidate also held their respective debates. Ever since 1960, when Nixon and Kennedy were running for president, there have been a minimum of two televised debates for each presidential election. These have traditionally been considered a crucial stage of the elections.