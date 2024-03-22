Politics

House approves $1.2 trillion spending package to avoid government shutdown

The proposal now heads to the Senate, which has until midnight to make a decision.

El pleno de la Cámara de Representantes, durante la votación que eligió a Mike Johnson speaker.
(Cordon Press)
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
March 22, 2024
The House of Representatives approved a $1.2 trillion spending package Wednesday to avoid a government shutdown. The proposal now heads to the Senate and, if passed, to President Joe Biden to sign it into law in time.

The approval occurred before the midnight Friday deadline, when, if the bill is not approved, funds for public agencies will be cut off.

The legislation ended with 286 votes in favor and 134 against, with 185 Democrats and 101 Republicans in support. The funding package aims to fund a number of programs and departments through the end of fiscal year 2024.

The project combines funds for six of the government's mandatory spending bills covering the Pentagon, State Department, Department of Labor, Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Homeland Security and overseas operations. The proposal covers at least 70% of the federal government.

