Society

Google fires another 20 pro-Palestine employees involved in a protest against a million-dollar contract with Israel

The total number of dismissed workers amounts to 50. The organizers of the demonstration threatened the company again.

Google/Wikimedia Commons
Google/Wikimedia Commons
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
April 24, 2024
1 minute read

Google fired at least 20 other workers who participated in last week's protests against the tech giant's headquarters in New York, California and Seattle over a multimillion-dollar $1.2 billion contract the company signed with the Israeli government and military. With the new layoffs, the total number of laid-off workers rises to 50.

The information was confirmed by No Tech for Apartheid, the organizer of the protests against Google. The organization explained that Google allegedly laid off 20 more workers, in addition to the 30 workers laid off last week.

"This evening, in an aggressive and desperate act of retaliation, Google fired over 20 additional workers — including non-participating bystanders during last week’s protests. These indiscriminate mass firings come after Google already fired 30 workers for their supposed involvement in last week’s historic, coast-to-coast sit-in at Google offices," No Tech for Apartheid detailed.

"We will not turn back"

In that sense, the progressive organization threatened the company and said that they should not be underestimated for being a small group of workers. "We will not stop fighting, and we will not back down. We will not stop demanding protection for our Palestinian, Arab, and Muslim colleagues," the organization assured.

Meanwhile, the New York Post exclusively obtained an internal memo where the company explained the reasons for the dismissal, stating that the employees involved in the protest violated Google's internal rules, causing their co-workers to feel threatened.

"You may have seen reports of protests at some of our offices yesterday. Unfortunately, a number of employees brought the event into our buildings in New York and Sunnyvale," begins the memo written by Google's vice president of global security, Chris Rackow.

Similar was the message from Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, who highlighted that although the company is a place of debate, it is also a workspace in which employees should feel safe:

 We are a workplace and our policies and expectations are clear: this is a business, and not a place to act in a way that disrupts coworkers or makes them feel unsafe, to attempt to use the company as a personal platform, or to fight over disruptive issues or debate politics. This is too important a moment as a company for us to be distracted.

Topics:

Recommendation

Ensayo en el New York Times: el caso del fiscal Bragg contra Trump es un “error histórico”

Essay in the New York Times: Prosecutor Bragg's case against Trump is a “historic mistake”

"Cuando cierras universidades, significa que el otro lado gana": Trump carga contra Columbia por ceder ante las protestas antisemitas

"When you close universities, it means the other side wins": Trump attacks Columbia for giving in to antisemitic protests

Fachada de un gimnasio Planet Fitness situado en Manchester.

Planet Fitness hires new CEO focused on DEI after its stock market crash

Colorado: un delincuente sexual que se identificó como trans es arrestado por intentar secuestrar a un niño

Colorado: Sex offender who identified as trans arrested for attempting to kidnap child

Letra Ñ tras el Capitolio de los Estados Unidos

The Spanish language will be decisive in the electoral race

¿Quién es David Pecker, el primer testigo contra Trump de la Fiscalía, y por qué su testimonio en el juicio es tan importante?

Who is David Pecker, the prosecutor's first witness against Trump, and why is his testimony so important?

Judge declares mistrial in rancher murder case

George Alan Kelly case: A judge declares a mistrial of the trial of the Arizona rancher who is accused of murdering a Mexican immigrant on his property

Mientras la Policía efectúa arrestos en la NYU contra las protestas pro-Hamás, las autoridades de Columbia no quieren a agentes en el campus universitario

While police arrest pro-Hamas protesters at NYU, Columbia authorities do not want officers on campus

Estudiantes del MIT y Emerson College establecen campamentos pro palestinos y más noticias destacadas

Antisemitic protests on college campuses increase: Students at MIT, Emerson College and Tufts set up encampments following in Columbia's footsteps