Gal Gadot welcomes her fourth daughter: "The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through"

The actress kept the pregnancy away from the media spotlight, as she usually does with issues regarding her family.

Gal Gadot camina por la alfombra mientras Tiffany & Co. celebra la reapertura de su tienda insignia en Nueva York 'The Landmark', Nueva York, NY, jueves 27 de abril de 2023.
(Cordon Press)
SANTIAGO OSPITAL
March 7, 2024
Israeli actress Gal Gadot reported the birth of her fourth daughter: Ori, which she explained on her social networks means "my light" in Hebrew. "You have brought so much light intro our lives, living up to your name".

"The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through," the 38-year-old actress also wrote in her Instagram post, in which she shared an image of her newborn. Gal Gadot and her husband, Jaron Varsano, had kept the pregnancy away from the media spotlight.

"Welcome to the house of girls, daddy is pretty cool too," she concluded in reference to their other three girls: Alma, Maya and Daniella.

 

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

