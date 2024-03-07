The actress kept the pregnancy away from the media spotlight, as she usually does with issues regarding her family.

Israeli actress Gal Gadot reported the birth of her fourth daughter: Ori, which she explained on her social networks means "my light" in Hebrew. "You have brought so much light intro our lives, living up to your name".

"The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through," the 38-year-old actress also wrote in her Instagram post, in which she shared an image of her newborn. Gal Gadot and her husband, Jaron Varsano, had kept the pregnancy away from the media spotlight.

"Welcome to the house of girls, daddy is pretty cool too," she concluded in reference to their other three girls: Alma, Maya and Daniella.