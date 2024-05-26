Society

Four girls injured in stabbing attack at an AMC theater in Braintree, Mass.

Police have arrested a suspect who may also be responsible for a similar attack at a McDonald's in Plymouth, Mass.

JUAN CARLOS TéLLEZ
May 26, 2024
A man was arrested in the recent hours in connection to a mass stabbing on Saturday that left four girls injured at an AMC movie theater in Braintree, Mass., located about 20 miles south of Boston. Police sources indicated that the arrested suspect may also be responsible for a similar attack that occurred at a McDonald's restaurant in Plymouth, Mass.

The Braintree Police Department reported that a man stabbed four girls inside an AMC movie theater. Apparently, the man entered the complex without a ticket, entered the room and then attacked the four girls, aged between 9 and 17, without saying anything. The girls were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to CBS, an AMC employee who was working at the snack counter at the time of the attack described the suspect as someone wearing "an oversized trench coat, sunglasses and a long blonde wig."

According to police, the suspect fled the scene in a black SUV, but thanks to video recordings, officers were able to obtain his license plate number and located him in Plymouth, where he apparently carried out a similar attack, injuring a 21-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man.

Police said it appears the crimes are "related."

