Society

Former worker is suing rapper Megan Thee Stallion for sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment

Cameraman Emilio García is suing the artist for forcing him to watch her have sex and for "fatphobia."

La rapera Megan Thee Stallion durante un evento de Planned Parenthood celebrado en Nueva York en abril de 2024.
(Cordon Press)
ROSANA RáBAGO SAINZ
April 24, 2024
2 minutes read

One of rapper Megan Thee Stallion's former employees filed a lawsuit against her this Tuesday. Her former cameraman, Emilio García, is suing her in Los Angeles County Superior Court for sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

The most concerning part of the lawsuit dates back to July 2022. Megan Thee Stallion was in Ibiza (Spain) and she forced the plaintiff to watch her having sex with a woman, as García told NBC News.

According to the cameraman, he was in a vehicle when Megan and three other women went out partying. While the car was moving, the artist began to have sex with another woman. The cameraman described the situation as "uncomfortable."

"I felt uncomfortable. I was kind of frozen, and I was shocked. At kind of just be the overall audacity to do this right, right beside me," he explained. When the rapper, the next day, found out that García had seen everything and that he was in the car, she threatened him: "Don’t ever discuss what you saw," said the cameraman.

The hostile work environment created by Megan Thee Stallion

But the harassment didn't stop there. There was another dynamic between Emilio García and Megan Thee Stallion that affected the rapper's former employee in a more personal way, since, according to García, it created a hostile work environment.

According to the cameraman, the rapper took advantage of his physique and called him a "fat bit**" in addition to telling him to "spit your food out" since, in Thee Stallion's opinion, "you don’t need to be eating." A way of addressing García that, the plaintiff explains, affected him: "To hear someone who advocates about loving your body tell me these things ... I felt degraded."

In addition, the former worker claims in the lawsuit that he had to endure "a barrage of relentless sexual and fat-shaming comments plunging him into profound emotional distress."

Decrease in compensation

Emilio García's financial compensation was also affected. The cameraman explains that, after returning from the trip to Ibiza, his fixed monthly rate was modified by a new payment system that required him to present an invoice for each task. He also claims that he saw a decrease in the bookings that Megan hired him for.

Emilio García told NBC News that "there’s no HR department in the entertainment business" and that he knows he has to defend himself:

What I learned throughout the years is that, especially coming from an office environment, is you know, there’s no HR department in the entertainment business. So if you don’t know that you’re being done wrong, you don’t really know how to advocate for yourself until you start asking maybe you start asking your peers who have representation, they have agents, they have management, they have attorneys. So I just really just want to encourage people to advocate for themselves.

Megan Thee Stallion's lawyers claim that they will fight Emilio García's lawsuit. In statements collected by Variety, Alex Spiro stated that the accusations have no basis and that they would go to court to fight the lawsuit:

This is an employment claim for money — with no sexual harassment claim filed and with salacious accusations to attempt to embarrass her. We will deal with this in court.

Topics:

Recommendation

Fachada de un gimnasio Planet Fitness situado en Manchester.

Planet Fitness hires new CEO focused on DEI after its stock market crash

Colorado: un delincuente sexual que se identificó como trans es arrestado por intentar secuestrar a un niño

Colorado: Sex offender who identified as trans arrested for attempting to kidnap child

Letra Ñ tras el Capitolio de los Estados Unidos

The Spanish language will be decisive in the electoral race

¿Quién es David Pecker, el primer testigo contra Trump de la Fiscalía, y por qué su testimonio en el juicio es tan importante?

Who is David Pecker, the prosecutor's first witness against Trump, and why is his testimony so important?

Judge declares mistrial in rancher murder case

George Alan Kelly case: A judge declares a mistrial of the trial of the Arizona rancher who is accused of murdering a Mexican immigrant on his property

Mientras la Policía efectúa arrestos en la NYU contra las protestas pro-Hamás, las autoridades de Columbia no quieren a agentes en el campus universitario

While police arrest pro-Hamas protesters at NYU, Columbia authorities do not want officers on campus

Estudiantes del MIT y Emerson College establecen campamentos pro palestinos y más noticias destacadas

Antisemitic protests on college campuses increase: Students at MIT, Emerson College and Tufts set up encampments following in Columbia's footsteps

Sheetz gasolineras

The federal government accuses Sheetz of racial discrimination for hiring workers without a criminal record

(Voz Media)

Supreme Court to hear federal government appeal against the suspension 'ghost gun' ban