Former Baltimore top prosecutor convicted of perjury and mortgage fraud, but won't serve time

Marilyn Mosby, former Democratic prosecutor in Baltimore, Maryland, was convicted of perjury and mortgage fraud. However, she will not face actual prison time but rather 12 months of home confinement, 100 hours of community service and three years of supervised release.

Mosby celebrated the judge’s decision by hugging her followers, who were waiting outside the court. “I am incredibly grateful. This is not over, but God was here today,” said the former official minutes after the sentencing.

The now-former prosecutor was found guilty of lying about her finances to make early withdrawals from retirement funds during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as for fraudulently claiming that her own $5,000 was a gift from her then-husband when she closed on a condo in Florida.

Although prosecutors in the case pushed for Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby to hand down a 20-month sentence, there was ultimately no prison sentence. “These lies demonstrate that Marilyn Mosby has no remorse, that she has no respect for the truth,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Delaney.

The Democrat gained national attention in 2015 when she prosecuted six police officers for the 2015 death of Freddie Gray. However, although separate cases were filed for each of the officers, one ended in nullity, two were acquitted and the charges against the remaining police officers were dropped.

Even the Justice Department confirmed in 2017 that it would not file charges against the Baltimore officers.