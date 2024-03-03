Foods that help you lose weight faster while you sleep

Although there are no miracle foods or drinks, consciously taking advantage of nutrients can enhance weight loss.

It is widely known that adopting a balanced diet and exercising regularly are essential elements to achieve the desired body. However, some specific tricks can optimize and facilitate the weight loss process.

More and more people understand that having adequate knowledge about food is essential, not only to lead a healthy life but also to take advantage of the properties of food and obtain various benefits.

Although there are no miracle foods, the nutrients in many foods can enhance weight loss by activating the metabolism, satisfying hunger and avoiding glucose spikes, among other positive effects.

As essential as understanding the properties of the foods we eat is, knowing when to consume them to obtain the most significant benefits is also crucial. Some foods, if consumed at night, can contribute to fat burning even while you sleep.

What foods to eat for dinner?

If you want to lose weight while your body is at rest during the night, foods rich in protein are particularly relevant since, in addition to providing satiety, they are essential for repairing and maintaining muscles, which are the most metabolically active tissues.

Here we present some foods considered ideal for dinner, which have fat-burning properties and can contribute to the weight loss process while at rest:

Turkey: Characterized by being low in fat and rich in protein, this food not only contributes to improving muscle quality but also promotes rest. In addition, it constitutes an excellent source of tryptophan, promoting restful sleep.

Eggs: Considered a nutritious and rich source of protein, eggs generate a satiating effect that helps inhibit the feeling of hunger. According to the Spanish Nutrition Foundation, a single egg provides only 84 calories.

Whole grains: Recognized for their richness in fiber and protein, there is a wide variety of whole grains available, such as quinoa, oats and brown rice, making them an exceptional option for losing weight. These cereals nourish and accelerate metabolism during digestion, helping to achieve weight loss goals.

Almonds: These nuts are not only highly satiating, but they are also a good source of plant protein and provide healthy fatty acids. However, it is recommended to consume them in moderation precisely due to their high-fat content.

Cottage cheese: This dairy product provides a notable amount of protein, up to four times more than milk. In addition, it stands out for being lighter and more digestible than other cheeses.

Peanut butter: With a generous protein content, this food, despite its high concentration of fat, is presented as a viable choice for nighttime intake, especially for athletes' diets.

Greek yogurt: Containing more protein than its traditional counterpart, this dairy product not only provides tryptophan, a precursor of serotonin and melatonin that promotes a better night's rest, but it is also an outstanding source of vitamins and minerals.

Eating these foods for dinner in the context of a low-calorie diet, where fewer calories are consumed than those expended daily, can help facilitate weight loss.

Drinks that also promote weight loss

Consuming certain drinks at night can be an additional trick to stimulate the metabolism during sleep and facilitate the burning of calories.

Chamomile infusion: An excellent choice since it promotes digestion and contributes to the body's detoxification through its antioxidant and purifying properties.

Milk: Although yogurt offers more protein, consuming milk before bed is still an excellent choice to burn fat and improve rest, thanks to its calcium and tryptophan content.

Blueberry infusion: The properties of this fruit contribute to reducing blood glucose levels, thus preventing the storage of sugars that could become fat.

Kefir: It is a dairy product similar in texture to liquid yogurt but with a more sour flavor profile. Kefir stands out for its high levels of probiotics, which benefit the intestinal flora and improve the absorption of nutrients. In addition, it constitutes another significant source of protein.

Ginger and lemon infusion: Although both foods are known to activate the metabolism separately, their combination further enhances the acceleration process while contributing to strengthening the immune system.