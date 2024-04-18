Florida updates school curriculum to include lessons on the evils and dangers of communism

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the move on the 63rd anniversary of the Bay of Pigs invasion.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed SB 1264, which strengthens the state's educational standards that require teaching about the dangers and evils of communism. The measure was announced precisely on the 63rd anniversary of the Bay of Pigs invasion.

“The truth will set us free. We will not allow our students to live in ignorance, nor be indoctrinated by Communist apologists in schools. To the contrary, we will ensure students in Florida are taught the truth about the evils and dangers of Communism,” DeSantis said in a statement.

The law, the governor's office details, adds to existing communist history standards with instruction on the history of communism in the United States and the tactics of communist movements.

Recommends the creation of a museum on the history of communism

In that sense, it also authorizes the newly created Institute for Freedom in the Americas at Miami Dade College to promote the importance of economic and individual freedoms as a means to promote human progress, specifically in Latin America and the Caribbean. This institute will partner with the Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom at Florida International University.

Enables the Florida Department of State, in collaboration with the Florida Department of Education, to recommend to the Legislature the creation of a Florida-based museum on the history of Communism.

"Ensure Florida remains the bastion of freedom"

In that sense, Florida Commissioner of Education, Manny Diaz, Jr. He maintained that it is vitally important that all students learn about the dangers of communism. "It is vitally important that every student learns about the dangers of Communism. I know firsthand the evils that Communism brings, and I am proud to stand by Governor DeSantis as he signs this legislation to ensure Florida remains the bastion of freedom," Diaz said.

SB 1264 was overwhelmingly passed by Florida lawmakers in last month's legislative session. The measures of this law are expected to be implemented in public schools starting with the 2026-27 school year.