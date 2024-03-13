Florida Rep. Cory Mills rescued and evacuated Americans in Haiti by helicopter and criticized Biden's "pattern of abandonment"

The Republican congressman pointed out that the current administration has already left its citizens stranded in both Afghanistan and Israel.

Florida Republican Representative Cory Mills announced the successful rescue of a dozen American citizens who were trapped in the middle of the crisis in Haiti. During his testimony, Mills decried what he described as a “pattern of abandonment” by the Biden administration.

This Tuesday, the Republican representative reported that he and his team managed to evacuate a group of Americans by helicopter who worked at the Have Faith orphanage in Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti.

Mills expressed concern about the safety of American citizens under President Joe Biden, noting that there has been a pattern of abandonment in previous missions in Afghanistan and the evacuation of Americans from Israel in 2023.

“This recent mission reiterates a disturbing reality that under President Biden’s leadership American lives are continually jeopardized. I have conducted rescue/ evacs of Americans multiple times when Joe Biden has deserted them. There’s a clear pattern of abandonment!” he expressed. “Americans at home and abroad are more unsafe under Biden than ever before,” he added.

I am proud to report that my team and I were successful in evacuating and rescuing a trapped, and at risk group of Americans from ‘Have Faith Orphanage’ in Haiti last night. This recent mission reiterates a disturbing reality that under President Biden’s leadership American… — Cory Mills (@CoryMillsFL) March 12, 2024

“We did the work that the Biden administration was not willing to do”

Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich ., expressed gratitude to Mills for rescuing Americans stranded in Haiti, criticizing the State Department’s lack of action.

“Those stranded in war-torn Haiti were left hopeless and without options. The State Department’s answer was to sign up for a notification system and wait for alerts: They offered no real assistance, no opportunities to be rescued, and no plan whatsoever,” McClain told Fox News.

“We worked around the clock to do the work the Biden administration was unwilling to do, and I am eternally grateful for the heroic actions my friend Cory Mills took in traveling to Haiti and physically rescuing Michiganders that were left behind,” she added.

From Afghanistan to Israel to Haiti, President Biden has abandoned Americans overseas with no hope of being rescued. Our top military brass are being left in the dark & given no direction from the Commander-In-Chief. He is an absentee leader with no plan to bring Americans home. pic.twitter.com/MM6tBNDRhI — Representative Lisa McClain (@RepLisaMcClain) March 12, 2024

The evacuation of Americans in Haiti

Over the past weekend, US military forces were deployed to Haiti to carry out air evacuations of non-essential staff from the embassy in Port-au-Prince in response to worsening violence in the Caribbean country.

The State Department had assured that it would be monitoring the situation and considering additional options to guarantee the safety of American citizens in Haiti. However, State Department spokesman Matt Miller acknowledged on Tuesday that there are still American citizens seeking to leave the country in crisis, although he could not provide a figure.