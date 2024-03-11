Among the victims was a minor. Authorities are still investigating the causes of the incident.

Five people died - including a child - in a plane crash in Bath County, Virginia on Sunday afternoon.

According to Virginia State Police, a private jet (twin-engine IAI Astra 1125) crashed in a wooded area near Ingalls Airport in Hot Springs around 3 p.m. local time and burst into flames upon impact.

The plane needed to make an emergency landing

The Bath County Sheriff's Department said its office received a call reporting the accident. Troopers from the Virginia State Police and Hot Springs Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched to the scene.

Bath County Airport Authority Chairman Jeff Ford reported that the plane was not based at Ingalls Field Airport. Just before the accident the station received a call indicating that a plane needed to make an emergency landing . However, it is still unknown what caused the emergency.

The authorities reported that they are still investigating, so no further details were offered about the causes of the accident or the identity of the victims.

News in development