Messi saves Inter Miami from defeat, but the team continues its bad streak

Published by Alejandro Baños 20 de agosto, 2026

Another setback. Inter Miami could only manage a draw in their visit to the home stadium of the Philadelphia Union (2-2) on the final matchday of Major League Soccer (MLS). This draw marks the fourth consecutive game in which the Herons have failed to win.

Amid a lackluster performance by the Florida team, Lionel Messi saved the day by scoring Inter Miami's second goal, his first since his father's passing.

In addition, the Argentine star played a key role in the build-up to his team's first goal.

The match started in the worst possible way for Inter Miami. American Indiana Vassilev put the Philadelphia Union ahead in the 11th minute after finishing off a nice team play.

Ten minutes later, American Daniel Pinter tied the game. Messi sent a cross into the box, and Uruguayan Luis Suárez headed the ball to the scorer, who simply had to tap it into the back of the net.

In the 26th minute, just five minutes later, Messi put Inter Miami ahead with a great goal, similar to many he has scored throughout his career.

The equalizer came in the second half. In the 57th minute, American Neil Pierre scored the final goal of the match, dashing Inter Miami's hopes and leaving the Herons winless for the fourth consecutive time.

The match ended in a brawl and with two players sent off, one from each team: Cavan Sullivan (Philadelphia Union) and Yannick Bright (Inter Miami).

Despite failing to secure the win, Inter Miami remains in second place in the Eastern Conference standings, trailing only Nashville SC.