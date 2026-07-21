Do the Math: Why Europe May Not Pull Through

Flags of Europe as seen waving from the flagpoles in front of the EU Commission headquarters. NurPhoto via AFP .

21 de julio, 2026

Europe as we have known it for centuries — a civilization founded on a native majority population, a common culture, industrial prosperity, and a certain idea of liberty and property — appears destined to disappear.

This will happen not in some spectacular cataclysm, but through a slow, inexorable erosion, made inevitable by structural trends now too powerful to be reversed in the time it would take to stop it.

Even if, in the years ahead, several European countries bring to power so-called "right-wing" coalitions that have never yet governed, this can no longer substantially alter Europe's collective destiny. The problem is no longer merely political; it is demographic, energetic, economic, and institutional. These four processes interlock and reinforce one another in a sinister yet terribly efficient mechanism.

1. The Collapse of the Native Demographic Base

In 2024, the total fertility rate of the European Union, migrants included, stood at 1.34 children per woman, far below the replacement threshold of 2.1.

In almost every country, native Europeans have even lower fertility rates. The older population is growing rapidly, and the number of working-age people is shrinking while the number of retirees is exploding. This is not a mere "challenge" to be managed with a little more immigration; the very foundation of a society is collapsing. Fewer European children mean fewer future taxpayers, fewer innovators, fewer soldiers, and fewer parents to raise the next generation. It is a slow, multifactorial, implacable demographic suicide.

Take the Dutch example. Here is a country that, in the name of preserving nature, has forbidden building almost everywhere on its territory. At the same time, the Netherlands has opened the floodgates to mass immigration from the Third World. The result is that a half-derelict bungalow sells for a million euros. This cost makes home ownership — and often even decent renting — strictly impossible for the overwhelming majority of young native Dutch people, even though it is presumably a condition for having children. One does not have children at 30 while still living with one's parents, or in an overpriced studio apartment. In the Netherlands, a study by the Netherlands Interdisciplinary Demographic Institute attributes up to a quarter of the decline in the birth rate to this housing crisis, itself aggravated by mass immigration and environmental restrictions on construction.

2. Demographic Third-Worldization

At the same time, mass immigration from Africa, the Middle East and South Asia "compensates," as the left likes to say, for the low native birthrates — though only partially. In 2023, nearly 6 million people immigrated to the EU, 4.9 million of them from Third World countries.

In 2025, approximately 64 million people born outside the EU resided there, or about 14% of the total population.

In 2024, 15% of live births in the EU were to a mother who was not a citizen of an EU country. This figure exceeds 20% in Germany, Spain, Portugal, Luxembourg and others.

Assimilation of immigrants has not taken place. On the contrary, in several countries we observe phenomena of segregation, parallel identity claims (mainly Islamist, although not only that) and rising cultural and security tensions. Europe is not only failing to "renew" itself: it is transforming, mutating, metamorphosing into something radically different, less European, less productive in the long run, and less coherent.

The number of rapes in Europe is exploding. Where crime statistics by national origin are available, they all show a massive overrepresentation of certain populations from the Third World among rape perpetrators. When one imports the Third World, one becomes the Third World.

3. An Insane Energy Policy

Under the influence of green ideology and European policy commitments such as the Green Deal and carbon taxes, Europe has voluntarily sabotaged its energy markets. The clearest example remains Germany and its Energiewende: the closure of nuclear power plants, the diktat of solar and wind power, the explosion in electricity prices and accelerated deindustrialization. Energy prices will therefore remain structurally higher in Europe than in Asia or most of the United States. One cannot maintain and pay for two parallel electricity-generation networks with impunity: an intermittent one to please the ideologues, and a real one for the people to be able to have light and heat in their homes.

Heavy industry — chemicals, steel, automobiles, glassmaking — has lost its competitiveness. Companies are relocating or shutting down. This policy is not merely costly; it is basically ideological and self-destructive. It weakens the productive base that finances the entire system. The United States invents, China copies, Europe legislates: a truism, but so terribly accurate. Unfortunately, that truism has a price: the relative collapse of the European economy in a growing world.

In Belgium, for example, electricity is three times more expensive than the US average, and natural gas five times more expensive. There is not a single industrial sector that can successfully compete in global markets while dragging such a ball and chain. Cheap energy conditions everything. In Europe, we forgot this. Now it may be too late.

4. Economic Collapse

Public debt is already no longer under control in several major countries, including France. The costs of government pensions for an aging population, universal healthcare and welfare benefits for migrants are exploding and will continue to explode over the coming decades. IMF reports underline that budgetary pressures linked to aging will considerably burden public finances.

The pay-as-you-go pension system, which rests on the ratio between workers and retirees, becomes mathematically untenable with the collapse of the native demographic base and the burden of immigrants who receive government payments and services but fail to help grow the economy. Do the math. Governments face an impossible choice: drastically cut pensions, or massively increase taxes and social security contributions, thereby confiscating more private property. This is the "solution" advocated by so-called "economists" in the style of Thomas Piketty, and it is always and everywhere in economic history the prelude to collective collapse. Capitalism without capital is one of those illusions of fanciful French theory.

5. The EU, the Ultimate Lock

The European Union is not a common market; it is an unelected, untransparent and unaccountable supranational system that locks policies in place for all member states. The "common market" is partial, shaky and riddled with exceptions. A Belgian entrepreneur seeking to develop his business in France will have to go through a thousand legal and administrative vexations that will deter him; that, indeed, is the very reason they exist: to prevent private success. In reality, the European market is not "common"; only the million European regulations are.

The rules on migration, asylum, energy, climate, competition and state aid severely limit the margin for maneuver of member states. Even a national government determined to regain control of its borders, relaunch nuclear power, or drastically reduce social spending will run up against the treaties, directives, the Court of Justice of the EU, and the threat of financial sanctions.

The EU thus acts as a permanent blocking mechanism against the radical reforms that are so urgently needed.

What "Right-Wing" Victories Will — and Will Not — Change

In the coming years, we may see electoral victories in national elections by parties that are tougher on immigration and more skeptical of the forced energy transition. These victories are already under way in several countries. But what will such parties actually be able to do when faced with millions of additional retirees to finance from a shrinking contribution base? Or debt commitments already contracted? Or European rules that prohibit many solutions?

The answer is simple: they will be forced, like the others, to increase the economic pressure on those who still work and save – through income taxes, wealth taxes, inheritance taxes, miscellaneous levies and creeping inflation. Look at the trend for capital gains: first, the stock market transaction is taxed. Then realized capital gains. In the Netherlands, even unrealized capital gains are taxed — that is, gains that do not even exist and might end up as losses. In the end, all that remains is a taxpayer who, to salvage what can still be salvaged, leaves. He then discovers the joys of the exit tax, which will let him go, but only after first taking a big bite of his property.

These new "right wing" parties might also, one hopes, fast-track simplifying paperwork, eliminating unnecessary regulations, lowering taxes and providing incentives for economic growth.

Until then, all of this amounts to a form of progressive confiscation of private property, the only adjustment variable left when one refuses to touch the demographic, immigration and energy taboos.

The Classical Roman Precedent

Classical Roman civilization did not collapse in a spectacular cataclysm: it dissolved slowly, invisibly through exhaustion. From the second century onward, native Romans saw their fertility collapse — late marriages, abortions, infanticide, and celibacy among the elites — despite the desperate natalist laws of Augustus and his successors.

While the demographic heart emptied out, the Roman Empire threw open its gates to outside people, first invited as allies, settlers and soldiers, then installed by entire tribes with their own chiefs and laws. Assimilation, partial at first, ultimately failed; the newcomers preserved their identities, irreversibly fragmenting the cultural and ethnic fabric of the Roman West.

At the same time, the production machine began to seize up: relative "deindustrialization", massive deforestation, rising energy costs, villas emptying, competitiveness lost to the peripheries. To finance pensions, the army and grain distributions, Rome chose the classic path of empires in decline: crushing taxes, monetary debasement, requisitions, and binding laws that tied man to the land.

Thus, without a single great decisive battle — apart from a few symbolic episodes such as 476 — the Roman West was not conquered: it slowly mutated from within into a mosaic of Romano-barbarian kingdoms. Classical civilization died, replaced by something else. The Early Middle Ages were not the continuation of Rome, but its successor on the ruins. Feudalism had nothing Roman about it, except for the rubble on which it was born.

Europe as we have known it — that civilization from which America was born — at this point does not look as if it will pull through. It is giving way to something else: a society more fragmented, poorer, more dependent on the government, less free, and less European. Then surrounding plausible powers will not resist the temptation to come for the spoils: the Maghreb, which already has a virtual army on European soil; imperialistic Islamist Turkey; Russia, an empire for a thousand years; and finally the United States, which will not be able to allow the nuclear weapons of France and the UK to land into the hands of Islamist rulers. Michel Houellebecq's nightmare — an Islamist president of France — will most likely come true; it is only a matter of time.

This is less a prediction than an observation. The trends are there, documented, and the institutional blocking mechanisms are in place. The rest is mere political theatre.

Europe in the twenty-first century increasingly looks as if it will be what Belgium was in the nineteenth: the battlefield of the powers that surround it

Drieu Godefridi is a jurist (University Saint-Louis, University of Louvain), philosopher (University Saint-Louis, University of Louvain) and PhD in legal theory (Paris IV-Sorbonne). He is an entrepreneur, CEO of a European private education group and director of PAN Medias Group. He is the author of The Green Reich (2020).

© Gatestone Institute