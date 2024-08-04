Successful experiment: phone ban improves student behavior in schools

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 4 de agosto, 2024

Several school districts across the country are implementing a rule of not allowing the use of phones in classrooms. The measure has shown positive results in schools where it is being implemented.

The principal of East Jackson High School, Joel Cook, reported that complaints of misconduct were reduced by approximately 40%.

Cook explained that student interaction in classes also improved with the ban. Similarly, he highlighted that parents are more relieved with the decision.

"Honestly, the kids were relieved. Most parents were relieved,” Cook said.

With the new school year comes new rules for South Carolina districts as well. Starting next January, under a new state law, districts will be required to have a cell phone policy that prevents cell phone use during the school day.

"Fort Mill Schools, Lancaster County, Chester County and Chesterfield County Schools said they are waiting on the guidance from the South Carolina Department of Education to put an official policy in place," detailed WBTV, which reported the move.

The school districts' decision comes at a time when elementary and secondary education teachers are facing challenges around student cell phone use, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in the fall of 2023.

"One-third of public K-12 teachers say students being distracted by cellphones is a major problem in their classroom, and another 20% say it’s a minor problem," Pew Research explained.

The Pew report indicated that about seven in ten (72%) say student distractions with cell phones are a major problem in their classrooms, compared with 33% of high school teachers and 6% of elementary teachers."