Iran and far-left propaganda ramps up to convince you Trump backed down in Iran

8 de abril, 2026

Yesterday President Donald Trump announced that he had reached a ceasefire agreement with the Iranian regime, involving the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the start of a round of negotiations around the demands of both sides.

Immediately, the Iranian regime activated its entire propaganda apparatus. Global, far-left allies and enemies of the West also lined up. All, in unison, they proclaimed the same thing: President Trump gave up on Iran, he chickened out and the ayatollahs have won.

This is paradoxical, because a few hours earlier all that propaganda apparatus, after Trump said that on Tuesday night "a civilization" would die, claimed that the United States was ready to commit genocide in Iran. In the evening, the same people said that Trump had chickened out (because, according to them, he did not commit genocide).

The contortions are remarkable: trying to profile as victorious a regime whose supreme leader was blown to smithereens, the entire hierarchy decapitated, the military force diminished, and the nuclear infrastructure in ruins.

It is true that before the war the Strait of Hormuz was open. But, after the bombing, the closure of the Strait became the last and main resort of the Iranian regime to harm the West.

Trump made strong threats. The world cried foul. Iran said that they would not bend, but it ended up giving up the most powerful tool to pressure the United States: it announced, together with Trump, that it would open the Strait. He also set out to begin a negotiation according to U.S. terms. A negotiation with the same people who killed their supreme leader and have the entire theocratic leadership, and their children, with the I-don't-know-how-many-virgins in the afterlife.

The thing about destroying a civilization was Trump's last big bet on a negotiation and a deal that would allow the West to regain transit through the Strait of Hormuz, which was of particular urgency for the White House.

The war is not over. There is still no clarity on how the Iranian regime was left and whether, as Trump announced, it really happened or the change of system will come. But there is no way in which the Iranians, come hell or high water, can claim that they prevailed over Trump. Just as one cannot claim that the war was already a resounding triumph for the United States. It is still premature.