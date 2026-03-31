LIVE | Israel and Iran escalate their attacks: explosions in Tehran and Jerusalem

Published by Israel Duro 31 de marzo, 2026

The uncertainty about the next steps in the Middle East war is setting the international agenda. The contradictory messages from the Trump Administration and the Ayatollahs' Regime itself point equally to a short resolution of the war as to a capping ground invasion or massive strikes that destroy as much of the other side as possible.

Meanwhile, the attacks continue, with explosions in Tehran and Jerusalem, as well as in major cities in the Gulf countries. Israel's casualty list in Lebanon rose to 10 early Tuesday (local time), following the deaths of four other military personnel.

Oil and markets, with no clues as to what is really happening continue to be volatile, with marked ups and downs. After the Asian trading day, the price of black gold gave way slightly, despite continuing above 100 dollars a barrel. North Sea Brent, the global benchmark, fell 1.37% to 105.92 dollars. Its U.S. equivalent, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), gave up 0.92% to $101.93.

The times are Eastern Standard Time.

04:20 am Iran approves imposing tolls on Hormuz and veto on Israeli and U.S. vessels and Rubio warns that "no one in the world can accept it" 10:32 31/03/2026 10:32 31/03/2026 A committee of the Iranian parliament approved charging tollsfor ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, and state television reported that Iran would ban passage to the United States and Israel.



The decision generated the rejection of the United States, whose Secretary of StateMark Rubio told the Al Jazeera network that "no one in the world can accept it."

04:10 am Markets contain losses on a possible change in Trump's stance announced by the 'Wall Street Journal' to exit Iran even without reopening Hormuz 10:29 31/03/2026 10:29 31/03/2026 Asian stock marketscontained their losses and oil was down on Tuesday following press reports that U.S. President Donald Trump is considering ending military intervention in Iran, even without achieving the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.



Following the publication of the information in the WSJ,the Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, Singapore, Wellington and Jakarta stock exchanges recorded rises, while Tokyo fluctuated. In addition, Seoul, Taipei and Manila remained in the red, although they pared losses.

04:00 am Netanyahu notes that the war "is more than half over." 10:33 31/03/2026 10:33 31/03/2026 Netanyahu claimed his armed forces achieved key objectives, such as "eliminating" Iranian industrial plants and are "close to wiping out their arms industry."



"It (the war) is definitely more than half over, butI don't want to put a timetable" for ending it Netanyahu told the U.S. Newsmax network.

03:47 am Explosions and power outages in Tehran. 10:27 31/03/2026 10:27 31/03/2026 Iranian media reporteddetonations and power outages in TehranTuesday morning.



Fars news agency reported "several explosions" and power outages "in some parts" of the Iranian capital. Tasnim agency mentioned bursts heard in the east and west of Tehran, as well as power outages in the east, before claiming that an electrical substation had been attacked.



The Iranian Fars news agency also reported on Tuesdayshelling at "military sites" in Isfahanin central Iran, according to an "initial" information relayed by Akbar Salehi, a security official of the provincial governorate

03:14 am Number of Israeli soldiers killed in Lebanon rises to 10. 10:24 31/03/2026 10:24 31/03/2026 The Israeli army announced Tuesday thedeath of four soldiers in southern Lebanon, bringing to 10 the number of military personnel killed since the resumption of hostilities with the pro-Iranian group Hezbollah amid the Middle East war.



The military identified three soldiers from a reconnaissance brigade killed "in combat"on Monday, adding that a fourth had been killed.