US captures Russian vessel linked to Venezuelan oil in North Atlantic

Published by Diane Hernández 7 de enero, 2026

Washington confirmed Wednesday the seizure of a Russian-flagged oil tanker in the North Atlantic, in a joint military operation supported by the United Kingdom. The vessel, identified as M/V Bella I, later renamed Marinera, was allegedly linked to the transport of Venezuelan oil and the evasion of international sanctions.

The U.S. European Command (EUCOM) reported through a post on X that the capture of the tanker followed a pursuit of more than two weeks across the Atlantic. The operation included a stop-and-board maneuver executed by the U.S. Coast Guard with military support.

Earlier, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem had announced the operation on social media, noting that it involved two coordinated predawn boardings against vessels in the so-called "ghost fleet."

"In two predawn operations today, the Coast Guard conducted back-to-back meticulously coordinated boarding of two 'ghost fleet' tanker ships— one in the North Atlantic Sea and one in international waters near the Caribbean," Noem tweeted.

According to the official, both the Bella I (Marinera) and the tanker Sophia had recently docked in Venezuela or were en route to that country.

Stateless and sanctioned vessel

The Bella I is described by U.S. authorities as a stateless vessel, previously sanctioned by Washington in 2024. According to information released by the AP, the tanker was flagged for allegedly smuggling cargo for a company linked to Hezbollah, backed by Iran.

Although historically it reportedly transported Venezuelan crude oil, authorities indicate that the ship was empty at the time of capture. However, it is also accused of having transported Iranian oil, in violation of U.S. sanctions.

The U.S. had been tracking the tanker since last month, after it attempted to evade a blockade imposed on sanctioned vessels in waters near Venezuela, as part of President Donald Trump's pressure campaign against the former Venezuelan regime.