Treasury Department sanctions Iran and Venezuela for trade in arms and combat drones
The actions are based on previous nonproliferation designations issued in October and November 2025, and in support of the reimposition of United Nations sanctions and other restrictions on Iran on September 27, 2025.
The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the Treasury Department today announced sanctions against 10 individuals and entities in Iran and Venezuela, including the Venezuelan company Aeronáutica Nacional S.A. (EANSA), linked to the sale of Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for millions of dollars to the Caribbean country.
Target of the sanctions
Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, John K. Hurley, stated in the official statement:
"Treasury is holding Iran and Venezuela accountable for their aggressive and reckless proliferation of deadly weapons around the world. We will continue to take swift action to deprive those who enable Iran’s military-industrial complex access to the U.S. financial system."
The measures build on previous nonproliferation designations issued in October and November, 2025, and in support of the reimposition of United Nations sanctions and other restrictions on Iran on September 27, 2025.
Washington also implements with this announcement the Presidential National Security Memorandum No. 2 and Executive Orders 13382 and 13949, targeting proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and those who support Iran's conventional weapons program, the text explains.
According to the note, the objective of these actions is to prevent Iran and Venezuela from accessing financial and material resources for their drone, missile and other weapons programs that threaten global and regional security.
Who are the sanctioned parties?
This combat UAV, part of the Venezuelan Armed Forces' arsenal, has the capability to drop Iranian-designed guided air-to-ground bombs. Since 2006, Iran and Venezuela have worked together to transfer these drones, an operation that the U.S. considers a threat to regional security and its interests in the Western Hemisphere.
In addition, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) have designated three Iranian individuals and several Iranian companies linked to the acquisition of ballistic missile chemicals and UAV components, including Pardisan Rezvan Shargh International, Rayan Fan Group and their subsidiaries.
As a result, all assets of these individuals and entities located in the United States remain under U.S. jurisdiction, and transactions with U.S. citizens without authorization are prohibited, under risk of civil or criminal penalties.
The measures also apply to any entity owned, directly or indirectly by 50% or more, by the sanctioned individuals.
Foreign financial institutions conducting significant transactions with these individuals or entities could face secondary sanctions.