Treasury Department sanctions Iran and Venezuela for trade in arms and combat drones

Published by Diane Hernández 30 de diciembre, 2025

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the Treasury Department today announced sanctions against 10 individuals and entities in Iran and Venezuela, including the Venezuelan company Aeronáutica Nacional S.A. (EANSA), linked to the sale of Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for millions of dollars to the Caribbean country.

Target of the sanctions

Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, John K. Hurley, stated in the official statement:

"Treasury is holding Iran and Venezuela accountable for their aggressive and reckless proliferation of deadly weapons around the world. We will continue to take swift action to deprive those who enable Iran’s military-industrial complex access to the U.S. financial system."

The measures build on previous nonproliferation designations issued in October and November, 2025, and in support of the reimposition of United Nations sanctions and other restrictions on Iran on September 27, 2025.

Washington also implements with this announcement the Presidential National Security Memorandum No. 2 and Executive Orders 13382 and 13949, targeting proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and those who support Iran's conventional weapons program, the text explains.

According to the note, the objective of these actions is to prevent Iran and Venezuela from accessing financial and material resources for their drone, missile and other weapons programs that threaten global and regional security.