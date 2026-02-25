Pollster Andres Guilarte on Trump's popularity: "Current approval ratings are not what the president would want."

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 24 de febrero, 2026

On Voz News, anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed pollster and political analyst Andrés Guilarte, with whom she discussed the latest approval ratings of President Donald Trump, comparing him to previous presidents after the first year of his administration.

"The current approval ratings are not what the president would want. An IPSOS poll with the Washington Post shows him at 39% approval nationally among all parties. Obviously with Republicans he's always above 50% but with independents he's at 27%, and this matters for the election, which is very soon. He also has a problem on the issue of the economy and immigration, as 58% say they disapprove of the way he has handled immigration and 57% disapprove of his handling of the economy," Guilarte said.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.