Zelensky announces he will meet with Trump soon
The announcement comes after the latest round of negotiations between the Washington and Kiev teams resulted in an updated 20-point plan to end the war, which was sent to Moscow for its input.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday he will meet his US counterpart Donald Trump soon as part of efforts to end the conflict with Russia.
"We have agreed on a meeting at the highest level – with President Trump in the near future. A lot can be decided before the New Year," Zelensky said on social media.
The new version of the Trump-sponsored proposal envisions freezing the front and removing the requirement for Ukraine to officially renounce NATO membership, Zelensky advanced to the press this week.
U.S.-Russia talks
"It has been agreed to continue the dialogue," he added in a conversation with several media outlets, including AFP.
On Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said progress toward ending the conflict was "slow but steady."