Trump responds to Zelenski and calls him a "dictator"

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 19 de febrero, 2025

President Donald Trump on Wednesday called his Ukrainian counterpart Volodimir Zelensky a "dictator" amid growing tensions between Kiev and Washington. Trump's remarks, written on social media, come after Zelensky charged the United States for negotiating peace with Russia and not inviting Kiev to the meeting in Riyadh.

"Zelenski, a dictator without elections, should act fast or he won't have a country left," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform about the Ukrainian leader, whose five-year term expired in 2024. Ukrainian law does not require wartime elections.

Donald Trump again assured that Zelenski has no electoral supporters in Ukraine. However, several polls give the current president a 57% approval rating, somewhat similar to that of Donald Trump in the United States.

The Ukrainian election issue is part of the Kremlin's rhetoric to attack Ukraine. Zelenski assured that they will be held as soon as possible. Ukrainian martial law, in force since the Russian invasion, prevents polls from being held.

Donald Trump also again recalled the multi-billion dollar military and economic aid packages the United States has disbursed to Ukrainethroughout the Biden Administration. "The United States has spent $200 billion more than Europe, and Europe's money is guaranteed, while the United States will get nothing back," Trump declared on networks.