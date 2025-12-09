Published by Carlos Dominguez 9 de diciembre, 2025

The Fundación Disenso, linked to the Spanish conservative party VOX, this Tuesday in Oslo inaugurated the activities of the Nobel Peace Prize with the presentation of a documentary dedicated to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado.

The film, an original Disenso production titled María Corina, The Conquest of Freedom, traces Machado's political trajectory and highlights the reasons why the conservative leader has become the reference point of the greatest international projection and legitimacy, in the face of the Nicolás Maduro.

Through important testimonies and archival materials, the documentary reflects on political persecution and the erosion of civil rights under the Chavista regime.

The film gathers the voices of Venezuelan dissidents in more than five cities around the world, including that of journalist Orlando Avendaño, the communicator and activist Claudia Macero, the president of Fuerza Solidaria, Alejandro Peña Esclusa, and journalist Nitu Pérez Osuna. The president of VOX, Santiago Abascal, also participates as a featured voice in the documentary.

With this screening, Disenso opened its participation in the events parallel to the Nobel Peace Prize, in which it seeks to give voice to movements and leaders who represent the defense of freedom against populist and socialist regimes that threaten democratic values in the continent.

The event was chaired by the director of the Disenso Foundation and VOX MEP, Jorge Martín Frías, and the MEP and vice-president of the group Patriots, Hermann Tertsch. Likewise, as part of their agenda in Oslo, both will accompany Venezuelans at the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to María Corina Machado.