U.S. Marines repel gang attack in Haiti while protecting U.S. Embassy

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 16 de noviembre, 2025

The Washington Post revealed Saturday that several U.S. Marines from the United States protecting the U.S. Embassy in Haiti exchanged gunfire with several local gang members, amid widespread chaos and violence into which the Caribbean country has plunged in recent years. The Marine Corps confirmed the incident, detailing that it took place last Thursday and that, fortunately, no U.S. servicemen were injured in the exchange of gunfire.

In a statement sent to various media outlets, Marine Corps Captain Steven J. Keenan noted that lcorps members currently supporting security operations at the U.S. Embassy in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince were attacked by several gang members during the night of Nov. 13, being forced to open firein self-defense. "U.S. Marines are committed to the safety and security of U.S. embassies worldwide and respond to all threats with professionalism and swift, disciplined action," Keenan said.

Far from being the first time that the U.S. embassy in Haiti has been in danger, the fact is that this year has seen different similar episodes in which measures have had to be taken. The most prominent case occurred last May, when the State Department of the Administration of President Donald Trump announced that it would close its embassy in the Caribbean country due to heavy shootings between criminal gangs that took place in its vicinity. U.S. authorities even had to confine employees inside the compound and asked people to avoid passing through the area.