Ukraine: justice minister suspended over corruption case, major setback to Zelensky's anti-corruption agenda

Published by Carlos Dominguez 12 de noviembre, 2025

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced Wednesday that Justice Minister, German Galushchenko was suspended amid a corruption scandal in the country's energy sector.

The decision was made public a day after the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (FEAC) indicted Galushchenko over the scandal in the energy sector, of which he was minister.

"A decision was made to suspend German Galushchenko from his duties as justice minister," Svyrydenko said.

The minister's dismissal represents a serious political setback for President Volodymyr Zelensky, as evidence that corruption scandals have reached the highest echelons of his government, undermining the Ukrainian leader's anti-corruption agenda.

Justice minister received "personal benefits"

FEAC on Tuesday accused Timur Mindich, an ally of President Zelensky, of orchestrating a $100 million corruption scandal that included embezzlement in the energy sector.

It noted that Galushchenko, who was energy minister for four years, received "personal benefits" from Mindich in exchange for control of money coming into the energy sector.

The investigation came to light at a time when the energy infrastructure of Ukraine is bombarded on a daily basis by Russia.

The functions of the dismissed minister were taken over by the Deputy Minister for European Integration, Liudmila Sugak.