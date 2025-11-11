Mexico increases tariffs on sugar imports

Published by Diane Hernández 11 de noviembre, 2025

The government of Mexico announced on Tuesday the imposition of new tariffs on sugar imports, with the aim of protecting the national industry in the face of growing "oversupply" and falling international prices of the product, the Ministry of Economy announced.

According to the official statement, tariffs will be set at 156% for most imported sugar products and 210% for refined liquid sugar and invert sugar, one of the highest rates recorded in recent years.

The measure is in addition to other protectionist actions promoted by the Mexican government in recent months. In September, the country had announced a plan to raise tariffs to nations with which it does not have free trade agreements, such as China and other Asian economies, mainly affecting the automotive, textile and footwear sectors.

According to official data, the country most impacted by sugar levies in 2024 was Brazil, whose exports to Mexico totaled $121 million. In contrast, the U.S. remained the main supplier of sugar and derived products, exempt from tariffs due to its membership in the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (T-MEC).

The Ministry of Economy explained that the decision seeks to "strengthen production and the domestic market," ensuring the viability of local producers in the face of an international context of depressed prices.

The announcement comes amid trade tensions with Washington, where President Donald Trump has threatened new tariffs on Mexican products since his return to the White House in January 2025. Mexico is in active negotiations with its neighbor to avoid further affecting its foreign trade.

With an economy highly dependent on the U.S. -about 80% of Mexican exports -, the country is in a particularly vulnerable position in the face of possible protectionist measures.