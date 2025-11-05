Rise, Sir David: Beckham receives knighthood for services to British soccer and society

Published by Diane Hernández 5 de noviembre, 2025

Former England captain David Beckham has been officially knighted by King Charles III in recognition of his services to British soccer and society.

The 50-year-old footballer received the title during a ceremony at Windsor Castle in Berkshire on Tuesday, although the appointment was made official last June.

"I couldn't be prouder," Beckham said after the event. "People know how patriotic I am; I love my country. I have always said how important the monarchy is to my family. It fills me with pride that all over the world they want to talk to me about it."

Beckham was accompanied by his wife, Victoria Beckham, and his parents, Sandra and David, on a day he described as "unforgettable." Victoria, who received the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2017 for her services to fashion, designed and made the suit her husband wore at the ceremony.

A legendary career on and off the field

Beckham made his England debut in 1996 and went on to make 115 international appearances, 58 of them as captain of the Three Lions between 2000 and 2006. Participated in three World Cups and two European Cups, establishing himself as one of the most iconic players of his generation.

Formed in the youth academy of Manchester United, Beckham made his first-team debut in 1992 and remained there for 11 years, before signing for Real Madrid in 2003 for more than $40 million. He subsequently played for MLS side LA Galaxy, had loan spells at AC Milan and culminated his career at Paris Saint-Germain in 2013.

Beyond soccer

Beckham's influence extends far beyond his sporting stint. Born in east London, he was a key figure in the bid that brought the 2012 Olympic Games to the British capital.

Since 2005, he has collaborated with Unicef, and in 2015 the organization created the Fund 7: The David Beckham UNICEF Fund, in recognition of a decade of working together. In 2024 he was appointed ambassador of The King's Foundation, in which he supports educational and environmental programs promoted by the British monarchy.

Beckham, who received his first royal peerage (OBE) from Queen Elizabeth II in 2003, showed his devotion to the monarchy by lining up for more than 12 hours to pay tribute to the sovereign after her passing in 2022.

Beckham currently combines his philanthropic work with his business side. He co-owns League Two club Salford City with former teammate Gary Neville and Major League Soccer (MLS) Inter Miami CF.

"Something I could never have imagined," Beckham summed up about his knighthood. "This honor is a reflection of everything soccer and my country have given me. It's a day I will never forget."