David Beckham knighted by King Charles III

Published by Virginia Martínez 14 de junio, 2025

(AFP) He can now be called "Sir": former soccer player David Beckham was knighted by King Charles III, a noble distinction to thank him for his services to British society, according to a list published Friday.

The British monarch also included actor Gary Oldman and singer Roger Daltrey, of the band The Who, in his distinctions.

"I could never have imagined receiving such an honor," reacted David Beckham, who grew up in humble surroundings in east London, with "patriotic and proudly British parents and grandparents," as he recounted.

The 50-year-old former soccer star, who retired in 2013, and his wife Victoria, a fashion designer and former member of the Spice Girls music group, will now be known as Sir David and Lady Victoria.

Beckham, a soccer and fashion icon, is decorated for his services to sports and his collaboration with charitable organizations.

The former England international has collaborated with UNICEF and with Malaria No More, an organization that works for the eradication of malaria.

In June 2024, King Charles III had officially appointed him an ambassador to his foundation (King's Foundation).

The Beckhams have been close to British royalty in recent years. They were guests at the marriage of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011, as well as the subsequent marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018.