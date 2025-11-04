Political analyst Antonio de la Cruz assured that Maduro is a "terrorist" responsible for "the deaths of more than 100,000 Americans"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 3 de noviembre, 2025

On Voz News, anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed political analyst Antonio de la Cruz about the latest moves of the anti-drug operation deployed by the administration of President Donald Trump in the Caribbean, which has had a greater emphasis on narco-terrorist organizations Tren de Aragua and the Cartel of the Suns, both of which are allegedly commanded by Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro, according to U.S. authorities.

"Nicolas Maduro is not a political apparatus; he does not function as such, he is a terrorist organization that has come to the United States to generate the deaths of more than 100 thousand Americans. [...] We are at a moment in which Trump must be about to make the decision to execute 'phase 2,' as he has previously called it," said de la Cruz.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.