Retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel Octavio Pérez explained that the military deployment in the Caribbean is prepared to carry out "extraction" operations in Venezuela

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 15 de octubre, 2025

Voz News anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed on the newscast retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Octavio Pérez about the deployment of B-52 bombers in the Caribbean, as well as the green light that the Administration of President Donald Trump would have granted the CIA to carry out covert operations inside Venezuela.

"The money bag of the two drug traffickers there is being strangled, which are the Cartel of the Suns and the Train of Aragua. [...] The multiplicity of the objective, of what it has for them to be able to do, at this moment is in situ. Everything is already in place for an extraction, for a rescue operation. [...] Whoever does not believe that the CIA is operating in Venezuela, let them tell me how they got 17 people out of an embassy".

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.