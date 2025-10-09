Argentine Congress defies Milei and approves limits to his power by decree

Published by Diane Hernández 9 de octubre, 2025

The Argentine Congress on Wednesday dealt another blow to Javier Milei by approvinga law limiting the use of presidential decrees, a fundamental tool for the right-wing president whose party does not have parliamentary majorities.

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Thursday, with 140 votes in favor, 80 against and 17 abstentions, the modification of the law that regulates presidential decrees, a norm that had already received the approval of the Senate.

The decision represents a new setback for President Javier Milei, amid financial turmoil, internal complaints in his party and the legislative blockage to his vetoes on greater funds for disability, education and health.

Milei, who has described Congress as a "rat's nest" and lawmakers as a "political caste," will face mid-term elections on October 26, in which half of the House of Representatives and one-third of the Senate will be renewed.

The reform provides that, unlike the current legislation, presidential decrees may be rejected by only one of the chambers. However, during the debate, the deputies eliminated an article that set a 90-day term for both chambers to endorse the decrees.

The bill will now return to the Senate, which must decide whether to maintain that deadline or accept the version approved by Deputies. The President is expected to veto the measure.

More than 70 decrees of necessity and urgency

Since he took office in December 2023, Milei has signed more than 70 decrees of necessity and urgency. His staunch opponent, the left-wing Peronist Cristina Kirchner, signed 78 in her two presidencies (2007-2015) and the right-wing former president Mauricio Macri 71 in four years (2015-2019).

A scandal straight down Milei's throat Argentina agreed to extradite a businessman wanted by the United States for drug trafficking, who is at the center of a scandal over his ties to a pro-government congressman backed by President Javier Milei.



Deputy José Luis Espert, who was Milei's main candidate for the October 26 legislative elections, first denied and later admitted having received 200.000 from Federico "Fred" Machado, arrested and investigated for international drug trafficking.



Espert resigned on Sunday from his candidacy for the province of Buenos Aires amid controversy, which translated into another blow for Milei in need of winning seats in Congress, where his party La Libertad Avanza is a minority in both chambers.



Meanwhile, the president is trying to regain ground after a major defeat in a provincial legislative election last month.



Rock star returns

Recent events in Argentina provoked a currency run that was temporarily contained by promises of financial assistance from the U.S. president, Donald Trump, whom Javier Milei will visit on October 14.

The president also sought to recover the momentum of his 2023 presidential campaign, when he projected an image of disruptive economist and media figure. During an event with an eye-catching staging, he presented his new book on the so-called "Argentinean miracle," accompanied by live images of explosions, rock songs and flares.