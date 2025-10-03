Venezuela sent its largest quantity of oil to Cuba in September: 52,000 barrels per day

Published by Diane Hernández 3 de octubre, 2025

Venezuela exported 52,000 barrels per day of crude oil and other fuels to Cuba in September. This is the largest volume of shipments received by the Havana regime from its political ally over the course of 2025.

According to documents from Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSA cited by the Reuters news agency, that amount exceeds (and nearly doubles) the shipments of August (29,000 barrels per day) and July (31,000). The figure is also five times higher than that received by Castro in June (8,000) and January (10,000), the latter the lowest to date.

The shipment data, which shows a record increase in imports, came to light while Cuban authorities blame the island's fuel shortage for a large part of the electricity crisis being suffered in the country.

In September alone, PDVSA exported an average of 1.09 million barrels per day

According to the report, in September alone, PDVSA exported an average of 1.09 million barrels per day, the highest monthly level since February 2020.

Increased crude production, sales of accumulated stocks and imports of diluents used to produce exportable crude would have been instrumental in boosting oil shipments last month, explains Reuters.

The September average was 13% above the previous month and 39% higher compared to 2024.

Venezuelan regime and Cuba: A broken relationship for a short time

The uptick of shipments to different ports is directly related to the concessions that Joe Biden's administration granted to the Venezuelan regime. Under that framework, PDVSA returned to the international market for a brief period.

The consequence of the increased demand for Venezuelan oil was that Cuba was relegated at that time. Barrel shipment to Havana suffered a significant drop because everything indicates that the Venezuelan regime was more interested in obtaining income than in helping Cuba.