Former naval intelligence commander Jesús Romero on the New York Times article on Venezuela: "Maybe they forgot to report on the hundreds of dead"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 29 de septiembre, 2025

Voz News anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed former U.S. Naval Intelligence Commander Jesús Romero on the newscast about the possibility that the Trump Administration will execute attacks inside Venezuelan territory to combat the Tren de Aragua and the Los Soles Cartel, as well as on the controversial article in the New York Times in which the newspaper repeated one of the main narratives of the regime of dictator Nicolás Maduro by asserting that many Venezuelans would be against a military intervention by the United States.

"The Venezuelan regime, even when Chavez was alive, carried out operations to give a budget to organizations in New York to carry out journalism attacking the U.S. government while making the regime of Hugo Chavez and then Nicolas Maduro look good. I think we all know that Venezuelans have suffered a lot under this regime, and I think the most important thing is that maybe they forgot to report on the hundreds of deaths and human rights violations that they have cases pending before the United Nations."

