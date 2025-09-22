Nine killed in two massacres in western Mexico

Published by Diane Hernández 22 de septiembre, 2025

Nine people, including several minors, were killed in two massacres in the western Mexican state of Jalisco, local authorities said this weekend.

The first attack took place Thursday night in the municipality of El Arenal, where gunmen on motorcycles shot five people to death in a home, the district attorney's office reported.

The victims of this aggression were a 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy, who were outside the house, as well as two men and a woman who were inside the house.

The main line of investigation in this case points to the 48-year-old woman's work as a lawyer, said Jalisco Deputy Prosecutor for Criminal Investigation Alfonso Gutiérrez.

Four bodies inside a vehicle

In a separate incident, the bodies of four people were found Friday morning inside a truck on the streets of the city of Guadalajara, the state capital.

The bodies were discovered by police officers who responded to a report of foul odors coming from an abandoned vehicle.

The agents found inside plastic bags the remains of a man and a woman, hidden under various objects in the back of the truck. The bodies of a 10-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy were also found in the cab of the truck.

The prosecution reserved the possible motive for this crime or the cause of death of the victims, but is working on the identification of a subject who, according to videos captured by security cameras, left the vehicle abandoned last Tuesday night.