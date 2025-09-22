Nine killed in two massacres in western Mexico
The Mexican state of Jalisco a hot spot for violence, mainly due to the actions of the powerful Jalisco Cartel - New Generation, designated as a "foreign terrorist organization" by the U.S. government in February.
Nine people, including several minors, were killed in two massacres in the western Mexican state of Jalisco, local authorities said this weekend.
The first attack took place Thursday night in the municipality of El Arenal, where gunmen on motorcycles shot five people to death in a home, the district attorney's office reported.
The victims of this aggression were a 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy, who were outside the house, as well as two men and a woman who were inside the house.
The main line of investigation in this case points to the 48-year-old woman's work as a lawyer, said Jalisco Deputy Prosecutor for Criminal Investigation Alfonso Gutiérrez.
Four bodies inside a vehicle
In a separate incident, the bodies of four people were found Friday morning inside a truck on the streets of the city of Guadalajara, the state capital.
The bodies were discovered by police officers who responded to a report of foul odors coming from an abandoned vehicle.
The agents found inside plastic bags the remains of a man and a woman, hidden under various objects in the back of the truck. The bodies of a 10-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy were also found in the cab of the truck.
The prosecution reserved the possible motive for this crime or the cause of death of the victims, but is working on the identification of a subject who, according to videos captured by security cameras, left the vehicle abandoned last Tuesday night.
Alarming figures
Mexico closed 2024 with 26,715 people murdered, according to preliminary figures from state prosecutors' offices shown in the Government Security Report. The figure represented a slight increase in crime compared to the same period in 2023, with an average of about 70 murders a day.
That district also concentrates the highest number of missing persons, with almost 15,700 of the country's 120,000 total.